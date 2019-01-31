Longtime Acadiana writer Jan Risher has joined The Acadiana Advocate.
Her weekly column, Long Story Short, which had appeared in The Lafayette Advertiser for almost 17 years, will begin running this Sunday in The Acadiana Advocate.
Risher’s columns have focused on topics ranging from international adoption to the Louisiana spirit in times of survival and joy. She seeks the interesting characters communities bring to life — both near and far — and enjoys sharing her adventures whether she’s in Carencro or Cambodia.
“When I was 11 years old, I remember staring at the Erma Bombeck piece my mom cut out and tacked to our family bulletin board. I knew right then that I wanted to be a newspaper columnist when I grew up,” Risher said. “Being able to connect to people in a way that encourages them to tell me their stories and listen to mine makes my heart sing. Writing a newspaper column is such a privilege.”
Advocate President Judi Terzotis called Risher a welcome addition.
“We are thrilled to bring her unique perspective about life and living in south Louisiana to The Acadiana Advocate,” Terzotis said. “Her columns delight, inform and can pull at your heartstrings.”
Risher spent much of her career as a reporter, covering hurricanes, the Iraq War and Louisiana politics before becoming a freelance writer. Last fall, the University of Louisiana Press published her newest book, "Looking to the Stars from Old Algiers and other Long Stories Short," a collection of her columns published between 2002 and 2017.
She also owns and manages Shift Key, a content marketing firm, and serves on the board of the United Way of Acadiana.
Risher and her husband live on the banks of the Vermilion River in Lafayette, and have two daughters.