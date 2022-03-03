More than 300 vehicles were towed over the Mardi Gras holidays, most of them for illegal parking, marking a 126% increase compared to the previous weekend, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
This year, Mardi Gras parade celebrations came back to town and brought joy and lightheartedness to hundreds of Acadiana families in Lafayette after COVID-19 jeopardized nearly any plans in 2021. But some of those Lafayettans who had fun, when they came back from their celebrations, also found an unpleasant surprise. Their cars were towed.
From Friday, Feb. 26, at 12 am to Fat Tuesday at midnight, 301 vehicles were towed, the Lafayette PD spokesperson, Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit confirmed. Of those, 211 were parked in private lots without permission, while 67 were involved in crashes. Additional 11 vehicles were impounded towed, and 12 were bank repossessions.
These data marked a sharp uprise compared to the previous weekend when a total of 133 vehicles were towed in the city of Lafayette. Of those, 63 were parked in private lots, while 54 were involved in car crashes.
Not each of the numbers from the past weekend is necessarily related to the Marid Gras parade route, the Lafayette PD clarified to The Acadiana Advocate. "The data refers to the whole city of Lafayette, not only the parade route," Benoit said. Not every one of the 67 crashes occurred in the parade route or were related to it, either. "These are numbers that are related to the entire city limits of Lafayette," he added.
Towing fees can change depending on the private companies that take care of it. According to InsuranceHub.org, the average cost of a tow is usually about $109. Towing a car can cost anywhere from $75 to $125, and it is likely more expensive during holidays such as Mardi Gras.
Owners can pay with cash or a debit or credit card that must be in the owner's name. Proof of insurance and a valid driver's license are also required.