Lafayette Parish voters may be asked this fall to approve a temporary sales tax to fund drainage improvements.
Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Pat Lewis is expected to announce the idea at Tuesday's council meeting in a state-required public notice, with formal introduction and a vote of the council in July, according to The Current.
Lewis is expected to propose a one-quarter-cent parishwide sales tax that would generate about $13 million a year for five years to continue work on a list of deferred drainage maintenance projects identified and started since the 2016 flood.
Already on the fall ballot parishwide is a proposal to transfer $10 million from a library savings to drainage.
Homes and businesses flooded June 6 during a heavy rainfall. Some had flooded in 2016. For others, it was the first time they saw water.