Lafayette Parish voters may be asked this fall to approve a temporary sales tax to fund drainage improvements.

Councilman Pat Lewis speaks at a town hall meeting to discuss proposed charter amendments at Lafayette City Hall on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Pat Lewis is expected to announce the idea at Tuesday's council meeting in a state-required public notice, with formal introduction and a vote of the council in July, according to The Current.

Lewis is expected to propose a one-quarter-cent parishwide sales tax that would generate about $13 million a year for five years to continue work on a list of deferred drainage maintenance projects identified and started since the 2016 flood.

The coulee at Parkside Drive is filled to capacity after heavy rains in Lafayette on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Already on the fall ballot parishwide is a proposal to transfer $10 million from a library savings to drainage. 

Homes and businesses flooded June 6 during a heavy rainfall. Some had flooded in 2016. For others, it was the first time they saw water.

