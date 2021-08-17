Those were students — in the flesh — lining the hallways of South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette on Monday. It had been too long, administrators said, since they had seen such a sight.
SLCC opened Monday for the fall semester under the specter of COVID-19 and its deadly Delta variant. Familiar protocols were in place for entering the buildings and awaiting services. Students knew the drill.
“I feel pretty good,” said nursing student Ali Domingue, a sophomore from Lafayette. “We will have some challenges from the COVID surge. But I’m confident that the school will supply us with tools we need.”
Chrishonda Guillory of Carencro — like Domingue, she is an emergency medical technician and a sophomore nursing student — said she’s taken courses online and face to face as she progresses to the registered nurse program. She was ready Monday for classes to start. That seemed to be a universal sentiment.
Courtney Schoolmaster, SLCC interim vice chancellor of academic and student affairs, said despite the latest bad turn in the pandemic, the variant, SLCC may be experiencing a slight increase in student enrollment this semester. But the two-year college is making it more doable for students to enroll by offering a variety of course platforms, from in-person to hybrid.
She said the nursing and EMT programs continue to be big draws for students. Acadian Companies has numerous campuses both in Lafayette and elsewhere to help with training.
“Part of it is there is a culture of wanting to work in health care in Louisiana,” Schoolmaster said. She said students tackle prerequisites — that includes general education courses — before they can advance to the nursing programs, and EMTs and paramedics can take courses on different tracks.
“We have fabulous pre-nursing students,” Schoolmaster said. “The commitment is high.”
Students on Monday were stopped at the door to report on their exposure, if any, to COVID. Alternative class formats offer students an opportunity to be on campus as much or as little as they choose.
Schoolmaster and campus spokesperson Christine Payton said that there is a mask mandate on campus and there are cleaning stations outside every classroom. Students can use the cleaning stations to wipe down their desks. The “facilities team” will also take time to wipe down key areas to stop COVID’s spread.
She said the faculty will aggressively check on student progress to make sure during the semester that students aren't falling behind in their work. That effort will occur around week No. 5, when students who are meeting the mark will get “kudo letters” and those who are struggling will be offered options for bolstering their academics.
Students will find technical assistance when necessary and tutoring, even in teacher offices in some cases. Oftentimes, tutoring and technical help will come from peers.
SLCC is expanding a “laptop program” that lends laptops to students who don’t own them. The college did a pilot program for laptop loans over the summer and has expanded the number of laptops available for loans from 150 to 190.
The campus is also extending itself to students whose problems might include mental health issues related to the pandemic or even something as simple — and as important — as connections to wifi.