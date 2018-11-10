As is the custom, Americans honor their military who serve on Veterans Day. Established in 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson to commemorate the end of WWI — formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 — it was originally dubbed Armistice Day but underwent a name change in 1954. A federal holiday, it serves as a reminder that while many may work to preserve our society, some work a lot harder than the rest.
Whether they are Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard, they bear allegiance to their country, units and other soldiers. They face fear, fulfill their duty and put the welfare of others ahead of their own. They live by the soldier’s creed, a set of tenets that includes always placing the mission first, never accepting defeat, never quitting and never leaving a fallen comrade behind. They are disciplined and both physically and mentally tough. More than that, they are expert professionals.
Like locals Roger Strojny, a helicopter door gunner in Vietnam who saved the life of the pilot with first aid in flight after ground fire stitched his cockpit. And Dr. Mike Cavanaugh, a “Hacksaw Ridge”-type medic, who also served in Vietnam, and earned a Silver Star and two Purple Hearts, rare for a so-called noncombatant.
And finally, M.J. Hegar, a former combat helicopter pilot from Texas who did three tours in Afghanistan. It was during the last one, when she realized she’d been shot while flying a medivac mission, Hegar asked to be strapped to the skids so she could fire back at the insurgents.
That’s what they really mean by “Hell in Texas.”
Bayou Boogie Bash
The Teche Center for the Arts staged its annual fundraiser at Pat’s in Henderson. “We have lots to be happy about,” Susan Brazell said. “This year, we became a 501(C)3, hired an executive director and bought the building. Our programs are attracting more people, we’re featuring more diverse programming and our summer schedule for children continues to grow.” The casual party was all about the '80s, Crossfyre played and everybody stayed. Not a bad night at all for Pont Le Breaux — they raised $45,000.
Achilles Party
Achilles Print Studio in the Oil Center held a “spirited” party, one of several in late October. Gathered for a little fun and frolic were the artists, including Terry Palmer, a wicked Jean Kreamer and collectors and art patrons Burnell Lemoine and Ed Dubuisson, who judged. There were some great costumes, one of which was Jeromy Young’s wolf, but we have it on good authority that Eugene Kwarteng, the Spider-Man we saw walking in from the parking lot, took home the prize.
Triton Party
Likewise, Triton trick or treated adult-style — mostly tricks — at River Oaks. Even the Pope was there, along with their majesties Darryl Myers and Sandy Huval. What we loved: Joyce Casey’s jellyfish, but most of all, "Top Gun" Bryan Couvillion. Now that’s how you wear a leather jacket.
Victoria Announcement
The Krewe of Victoria made its Mardi Gras announcements at the City Club, and ruling over “The Spice Girls of Victoria” this season is Queen Victoria XXVI Lisa Harrell and Prince Albert John Ray Zuschlag. “I look forward to the Mardi Gras season and sharing the reign,” said her majesty magnanimously. Also making a formal appearance were Duchesses Diana Rae High and Renee Fuselier, and ball Captain Jeanie Simon Domingue, whom we learned will be Louisiana Hot Sauce come Carnival time Jan. 26.
Twenty-Three Skidoo
The Krewe of Xanadu threw one of its many girl parties, this one with a Roaring '20s theme at the City Club. A password was required to get into the speakeasy, where we understand there was a photo booth, bootleg booze and giveaways. Among those channeling their inner flapper were Queen Xanadu Stephanie Fakier, Cindy Jensen and Liz Granger.