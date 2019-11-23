Every November it’s my privilege to thank those who come forward out of nowhere to deliver a message. This year is no exception.
Heading the list, the man in the Albertson’s aisle who suddenly called out, “Nice jacket.” It’s good to know I can still pull in the bikers. I’ll be buried in my vintage leather.
Thanks also go to:
Barbara Reed, who also stopped me in Albertson’s to say she loved my arts coverage and had switched to The Acadiana Advocate.
Steve Landry, of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, who said, “You look like a real reporter, with a camera.” Landry also has the best Fête story ever, proof that sometimes society hits below the belt.
Bob Streng, who located his long-lost sibling because a relative saw his picture in the society pages.
Mark DeWitt, who wrote, “I know you will probably get some hate mail about your column today, so I thought I should say, loved it, loved it, loved it.” Thanks for being a stand-up guy. Not every man is.
Madison Andrus, my former gifted student now accepted to Columbia University’s newspaper. That would be the Columbia School of Journalism — my finest hour.
Rachel Thibodaux, another student now grown, who remembers the time I allowed the class to use quill pens.
Likewise Lily Perrett, today a talented pianist who recalls my "Romeo and Juliet" in rap. The greatest honor for any teacher is to be remembered.
The lady at the LEH Bright Lights Awards: “I turn to you first every Sunday, then the rest of the paper.” That’s the only award I’ll ever need.
Good Samaritan Lance Papillion, who stopped to help change a tire that hot August day on the interstate, and Michael Zeek and Dr. Gary Frentz for their intercession. Good men are hard to find.
As is honesty and integrity. Thank you Marcello’s for looking after my credit card when I left it behind.
Finally, as I say every year, remember Hebrews 13:2: “Be not hesitant to entertain strangers, for thereby many have entertained angels unawares.”
And because the devil’s dressed up, and he’s at the front door.
Food & Wine Soiree
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Student Union welcomed the third annual Food & Wine Soiree, an event whose proceeds benefit the Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation and the university’s Department of Hospitality Management. Hosted by the LRA and Department of Hospitality, guests enjoyed culinary specialties from some of the area's finest restaurants, along with wine tastings and entertainment from pianist Julie Williams. “As Republic National, it’s an opportunity to give back and taste some really good wines,” said Dwight Prudhomme. Indeed, Republic’s Imagery pinot noir was excellent, as was the hospitality. “A lot of hospitality students are here, about two dozen,” said Department of Management’s Lisa Bowles. “Some of the proceeds will go to the Ragin’ Hospitality Association for conferences, recruitment, T-shirts and more.” In the mix: LRA President Linda Arnaud, Kathy Stokley, Ken Veron, recently retired Petroleum Club manager John O’Meara, Julie Talbot and Lise Anne Slatten. Outstanding in the extreme was UL student Charles Vanchiere, who made sure The Advocate made it safely across McKinley Street.
Season Finale
All good things must come to an end, and Rhythms on the River ended its concert series for the year with a final performance by Wayne Toups. Rained out initially at the beginning of the season, he was nearly so again and had event wrangler Renee Matamoros scanning the skies. Chris Breaux & Six String Rodeo also played, everybody stayed, and the weather gods were merciful. The event is sponsored in part by The Advocate.
Leaders in Philanthropy
The Community Foundation of Acadiana honored its outstanding area philanthropists with a luncheon and awards program at the Cajundome Convention Center. Accepting their accolades were Acadia Parish’s Nancy Broadhurst; Joan and Eugene Fontenot, of Evangeline Parish; Iberia’s Becky Gerami and Stewart Shea III; Lafayette’s Carolyn Doerle and Dr. William “Kip” Schumacher; St. Landry’s Alice Morrow, Cathy Hebert, Cynthia Lormand and Susie Glowacki; Cheryl and Michael Robicheaux, of St. Martin Parish; and St. Mary Parish’s Joy and Frank Guarisco. Cleco CEO Bill Fontenot took home the Corporate Award, and Margaret Trahan received the Community Impact Award. The event honors individuals, couples and corporations who have made a positive impact on their communities through philanthropy.
Goin’ to the Chapel
Friends and family celebrated the upcoming nuptials of Courtney Svendson and Matthew Oldenburg with a brass band and more on the banks of the Bayou Teche. Hosted by aunts and uncles of the bride in the home of Mike and Suzy Kimball, guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, a four-piece dance band and a cozy fire — it doesn’t get more romantic than that.