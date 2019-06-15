There’s a Hallmark movie where the male romantic lead, a civil engineer — an unswashbuckling profession if ever there was one — confesses that what he really wanted to be when he grew up was a starting pitcher for the Chicago Cubs. Another admits that as a boy, he dreamed of being a cashier, because he thought you got to take the cash home every night. But both adhered to society’s straight and narrow, becoming what was acceptable.
Society demands much of its men and their trajectory for success has a shelf life. No boy imagines that one day he’ll pay bills and mow the lawn. And while men now have a little leeway to delay marriage, they are still sternly judged for reaching career goal posts.
So it is to all those forgotten masculine dreams that went by the wayside that I dedicate this column.
There's Bruce Brown, a former sports editor who dreamed of becoming John Wayne at The Alamo. “I saw the movie 13 times,” he said.
Raymond Partsch III, morning talk-show host and formerly a newspaper editor, wanted to be right fielder for the Atlanta Braves. We know a Texas oilfield salesman who fantasized about being a professional soccer player.
There's Sean Allen, the son who’d hoped to become his dad, Don Allen, but didn’t. “When I was young, I wanted to be a radio personality,” said Allen. “I remember I used to record myself with my stereo and mic, introducing songs and talking about the artists. I acted like I had guests come on the show.”
And last but not least, the pharmacist who had wanted to be a tank commander.
So here’s to the tank commander and John Wayne in you all, gentlemen.
Happy Father’s Day.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Congratulations
The Louisiana Sportswriters Association held its annual LSWA Awards presentation in Natchitoches. Taking that long walk to the podium was veteran radio broadcaster Don Allen and company, who went home with the “Best Talk Show" award for their Jake Delhomme episode of 103.7 The Game's "Five Guys, Stories & Lies." Allen, formerly the voice of the Cajuns, and his boys beat out eight other statewide entries reviewed by national judges.
Recital
What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon. Sasha Massey & Cie performed “Life Ev’ry Voice,” an all-English program at St. John’s Cathedral. “I tried to pick out everything I couldn’t leave out,” said Massey. “Universally friendly, connecting people to music they don’t realize is opera.” Massey, who also sings with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, extended her talents to jazz and spirituals in a playlist exclusive to this select audience. She was accompanied by Jersey boy Jake Spinella and sister-in-music Denise Mata Melancon. What we loved: Spurned lover Matthew Gallagher adding a little levity to “Hard Hearted Hannah.”
Rio Party
The Krewe of Carnivale en Rio held a rush party for prospects at The Grouse Room, and the membership drive offered a special monetary discount as incentive. “We’re growing and thriving and welcoming new members,” said PR Chairwoman Meghan Connell. “Rio celebrates its 15th season this year, but it’s not too late to take part.” Those interested can still join on social media or online, just not at a discount. Enjoying some Rio hustle were Royalty Chairwoman Michele Landry, Secretary Christina Olivier and new members Mary Johnson, Chip Cantrell and Courtney Bustle.
Stage Backers
Who needs Broadway? Jeanne Rush hosted Stage Backers in her Shannon Road home for cocktails and more. The soiree recognized donors for their continued support, including Drs. Ronnie Daigle and Patricia Cran, Mary Neiheisel and Jack and Padmini Dasgupta. And what better way to thank them than a private teaser from "Chicago," coming at the end of June to a stage near you. "Without Stage Backers, we wouldn't be doing 'Chicago,'" said Miguel Ochoa, of Shelby Have Productions. Accompanied by Lily Perrett on Rush's antique piano, cast members Lanie Marcantel, Casey Robichaux, Seth DeRouen, Taylor Verrett, Michelle Colon and Ochoa wowed their way through five selections and an encore, not the least of which was Fête favorite, "Class." These guys had plenty. Stage Backers is a nonprofit that raises money to support the acting community.
ArtWalk
Creative Spaces Gallery on Jefferson showcased "Fête de la Femme," a female-themed exhibition complete with drumming and the personal sounds therapy of Diane and Ray Matherne. "Empowering the divine feminine," said owner and artist Tanya Falgout. There were some gentlemen on view, among them Ralph Schexnaydre's "St. Genevieve's Crucifixion" and some excellent art by Chase Innes. "It speaks for itself," he said. We couldn't agree more.