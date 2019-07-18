A grand jury Thursday indicted a Louisiana man in connection with the March 26 death of his 2-month-old daughter, whose twin brother also was injured.
Dwayne Edmond Richard Sr., 25, of Mandeville, was indicted with second-degree murder of Da'Nae Richard, according to the District Attorney's Office.
He also was indicted on a felony count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles for the March 26 incident and one count of cruelty to a juvenile between Oct. 8, 2016, and April 25, 2019.
The baby's mother, Ayana N. Ladelle, 23, 200 block of Jeffery Drive, Lafayette, was arrested along with Richard, but the grand jury did not indict her.
The babies were taken in March to a local hospital suffering from severe injuries, police reported at the time. The girl died from her injuries. The boy survived.
Richard is being held on a $250,000 bond in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.