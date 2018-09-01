I recently received video of a chef’s birthday party for his small daughter, a simple backyard masterpiece of cake and ice cream. "Happy Birthday" was sung by the parents and a few neighbor kids, after which there were sprinklers and a plastic wading pool. That’s all. No fun jump, no Disney princesses, no unicorns.
It was beautiful.
This is a chef who easily could have created a gluten-free cake baked in the shape of a castle, truffle mac 'n’ cheese, mini vegan petit fours and gourmet takeaway treats, custom-made at toddler do-it-yourself baking stations. Exorbitant birthday parties have been on the uptick for years, and the society set is mostly to blame. As they upgrade their expenditures, so do others to keep up. Plus it’s big business. There are limo services that will drive your kid and a few friends around for $150 an hour; spas that offer manicures and facials for birthday girls and their buddies at roughly $100 apiece; and then there’s the children’s party-come-to-you concept, where a DJ and nightclub set up at your place for $1,500, depending. Cake and punch not included.
For those of you tempted to join the seriously spoiled, deluxe-indulgence party group, you are doing your child a disservice.
The world is anything but a fun jump. It will pop your balloons. Life is not a spa day, and not everyone gets into the disco or rides in the limo. Your job as a parent is to gently teach your offspring there are no magic unicorns, and children play pin the tail on the donkey for a reason.
Because you meet more than just the occasional jackass.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Grand finale
Healing House held its Martini Gala at Doubletree Hilton, the culmination of its summerlong Absolut Best Martini campaign. Local restaurants schlepped last-minute samples of their entries in hopes of taking home the title, while VIP ticket holders bid on auction items and more. It was hard not to vote for Bon Temps, who literally held down their 'Tini Tuesday tent during a storm, but it was Chuy’s that went on to victory, while Walk-Ons took home People’s Choice. In the mix were Zea manager Andy Boagni, Kenny "Cowboy" Klusman and special glass sponsor Sharon Moss. We also have it on good authority that Moss danced and have the videos to prove it.
For she’s a jolly good fellow
It was all red and white as family and friends of University of Louisiana at Lafayette booster Karren Hays conspired to throw her a surprise birthday bash at Rock 'n' Bowl. Hays arrived at the appointed time if not at the appointed door, but judging from the blush, she was shocked just the same. Let it be said Lafayette’s new Rock 'N' Bowl lives up to its spirited reputation, as did the birthday girl herself. Many happy returns.
A League of Their Own
In anticipation of their own 25th Tinsel & Treasures birthday, the Junior League of Lafayette staged a little precursor party at Lee Michael’s. “We’ve been a longtime sponsor of the kickoff party these past few years,” said Lee Michael’s Claudia Zale. “Raffle gifts, including the top prizes, diamond earrings, a lady's Rolex, plus a $2,500 gift card. We’re a local company, and we like to be a part of the community.” Temptation was everywhere and not just under the counter — Val Senegal brought the brownies from the Junior League’s "Talk About Good" cookbook. “It was a new challenge for me,” said Senegal. “It’s the peanut butter. My husband was like a piranha.” Socializing were past T & T chairs Naomi Maraist and Denise Giosa, present chairwoman Kacey Thompson, Junior League President Mary Courville, and Kyle and Monique Gideon. Once again, our wallet was lighter when we came out than when we went in.
Pro Bono Bowling
This much fun should be against the law. Lafayette Bar Foundation’s annual Pro Bono Bowling Tournament was held at Lafayette Lanes with proceeds to go toward the Foundation’s many pro bono programs — Counsel on Call, HELP, the Protective Order Program, free legal seminars and more. Participants showed up ready to play, either dressed like their favorite superhero or wearing their favorite superhero T-shirt, and all 40 teams competed for a title by bowling two games each. Koury & Hill took home first-place team, while solo performers Angela Szoyka and Mike Groetsch walked away with Highest Scoring Female and Highest Scoring Male, respectively. The Lafayette Bar Foundation offers assistance to those who are unable to afford an attorney and may be in need of legal advice, answers to legal questions or counsel.