It used to be obligatory for society to have some savoir faire. That said, this column is dedicated to the waiter and executive chef at a well-known Lafayette fine dining establishment who did not know what to make of a patron’s order for demitasse. And that's in French-speaking south Louisiana to boot.
The literal translation of demitasse is “half cup” in French, but the service is more complicated. It refers to bringing the guest a strong post-dinner cappuccino or espresso in a small cup with equally small saucer.
Introduced in France in 1842, European and Asian china manufacturers, including the big boys Tiffany, Limoges, Rosenthal and Wedgewood, have been making them for a couple of centuries, but demitasse cups can also be found at Pottery Barn. They are by no means obsolete.
Demitasse is consumed after dinner as both a stimulant and digestif, is taken black, but sugar can be added.
For the uninitiated in need of some tutoring, the following is from Restaurant Insider, which provides tips for restaurateurs, waiters and bartenders:
Step-by-step Espresso Service
- Make espresso according to espresso machine directions.
- Place cup filled with espresso on saucer.
- Place demitasse spoon on saucer.
- Peel lemon rind, twist and add to saucer.
- Place all on tray.
- Present espresso to guest by placing on table to the right of guest.
Espresso should be served with dessert.
By the way, I happen to have two sets of demitasse cups, one Wedgewood and a German porcelain and platinum one that belonged to my mother, enough to serve a division of demitasse drinkers. But just out of curiosity, I asked my Gen X daughter if she knew what a demitasse was. She said, “It’s a cup, right?”
Thank you, Jesus.
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Ici on parle francais
The Alexandre Mouton House welcomed Peggy Feehan, directrice executive of CODOFIL, for a Sunday afternoon lecture. Madame spoke about the history of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana and its future, including the rollout of a new website. “You will be able to search online to find French services and recommendations,” said Feehan. Chaired by Gail DeHart, guests enjoyed sandwiches, petits fours and lemonade in the dining room of Lafayette’s original dwelling, which we understand is scheduled for some reconstructive surgery shortly.
George Washington Ball
The Galvez Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Attakapas Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution celebrated 60 years with a formal ball at the Petroleum Club. Debs floated in with their mothers, sons with their fathers and proudly patriotic that evening were Emily Kean; Jean Francois, distinguished past president of the Attakapas SAR; the Franques family, of which there were many; the Rev. Ken Domingue; Louise and William Ganucheau; and Bess Trahan, who sang the national anthem as it should be sung.
For She's a Jolly Good Fellow
Amber David turned 40 surrounded by some surprise well-wishers at the home of Rye and Lainey Tuten. David embarked on her new decade in style with a fancy, four-tier cake, and among those extending their congratulations were Emily Babineaux, Peggy Giglio, Brianne Jenkins, Jennifer Coussan and, of course, husband Blake David. Life truly does begin at 40, my dear.
Networking
The nascent Women's Chamber of Commerce held a cocktail mixer at equally-nascent Tru by Hilton. We have it on good authority that some several hundred RSVP'd, many came and went, and a Ben Franklin was up for grabs to the person bringing in the most new members. Carol Trosclair is waiting to hear, otherwise she has to take the girls out for drinks. "It all depends on who rallied their troops to join after we left," she said.
Vive La France
It was all French, all of the time that week. First with Le Grand Pique-Nique, the annual celebration of French immersion in Louisiana, and later with a whole day dedicated to Francophones. Quintessential Cajun and recording artist Zachary Richard stopped by Lafayette High to say a few words to immersion guests, as did Rep. Mike Huval and Consul General of Canada Vasken Khabayan, who drove in from Dallas. Not to be outplayed, Mayor Joel Robideaux held a flag raising at City Hall, declaring March 20 Journee Internationale de la Francophonie, after which Vermilionville pursued its own slate of activities.
By the Light of the Moon
Conservative radio talk-show host Moon Griffon shone brightly at a fundraiser hosted by Caroline Roth. Held at the Alumni House on behalf of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the party is one of many during the coming 10-week campaign and competition to raise money for LLS. "Participating has been an honor and an incredible experience," said Roth, a 16-year-old junior at Academy of the Sacred Heart. "I can't wait to see where it takes me." Asked how she was able to get Griffon, Roth said, "He's my dad's cousin. It was pretty easy."