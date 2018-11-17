Every year, it’s my pleasure to acknowledge those who step forward out of nowhere, perhaps by some unseen push from their better angels, to deliver a message. I am always and forever grateful.
- Former high school buddies Gene Louviere and Dennis Wooten, who reunited because of this column after 50 years. If you think there aren't forces afoot, you're wrong.
- Chris Credeur, who stopped me in Dillard’s to say, “I recognized you. I love your columns and the flow of your wit.” You’ll never know how much I needed that.
- Linda Gondron at the Friends of Humanities social. “You always have something that makes me laugh. You think what I’m thinking but put it in black and white.”
- Vivian Jeanmard, who said she reads my column out loud to her husband. Good to know at least one man out there has to listen to me.
- Thank you to Fabian’s for Flowers in New Iberia for making sure the pink roses stood out. My late friend, Deputy Linda Goodyear, stood out from the rest, too, as did the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Honor Guard.
- Deputy Christopher Auzenne, of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, who escorted me to my car one dark downtown night without being asked. Thank you.
- Anne Reese Johnson, who remembered a piece I wrote 20 years ago about my daughter and her pair of black wings.
- Townsquare DJ Dave Landry's mother, Joan, who cuts out my commentaries — people's choice is always the best award.
- Also Jack Castle. "I studied English and creative writing in college. You have it," he said. I may put that on my tombstone.
- Ed Dubuisson and Burnell Lemoine, who thought to thank me “for all you do to support the arts in Acadiana.” There are few missions better than art.
- And those who still mention my movie days with Don Allen after two decades. “He Said, She Said” was a good old column. Thank you, the greatest honor is to be remembered.
- And as always, remember Hebrews 13:2: “Be not forgetful to entertain strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.”
And because the Devil’s dressed up, and he loves a good party.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Civic Cup
Randy Haynie, state governmental affairs and issue management consultant, took that long walk to the podium to receive this year’s Civic Cup Award at the Petroleum Club. “It’s a presentation of your peers,” said Dr. Paul Azar. “I was sweating bullets in 2009, it’s quite an honor — a very prestigious award.” Indeed, Haynie was practicing his speech in the car as Lafayette’s who’s who arrived, including former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, Bill and Ann Fenstermaker, Gary McGoffin, Hank and Debbie Perret, Richard Zuschlag, Renee Schilling and a sharply-dressed Blake David, while Cathy Indest led an entire contingent from New Iberia. “For decades, Randy Haynie has identified those in need and quietly and often privately come to their aid," said Jim Prince, Civic Cup chairman and 2007 recipient. Since 1933, the Lafayette Civic Cup has honored a person who has made a significant influence on the community through humanitarianism.
Madame President
Donnie O’Pry handed the presidential gavel to Maggie Simar at the Lafayette Bar Association’s installation banquet. Lawyers converged on the Chandelier Room for the proceedings and cocktails, with none other than Fred Mills, a senator and FM Bank CEO, doing the introduction. “One of the neat things is this is LBA’s 50th anniversary, and I’m getting to lead the charge,” Simar said. Her goal? “A lot more lawyer community service.” Among the legal eagles were Justice James Genovese of the Louisiana Supreme Court, cover girl Danielle Cromwell and Fête favorite Steve Matt.
West of Here
Karen DeClouet opened her show, the culmination of more than a year of her ArtSpark grant, with a reception at Gallery 912 in the Oil Center. DeClouet’s collages and acrylic paintings were evocative of travels with her father, and there to view them were art cognoscenti Nadya Kozinets, Harold Letz, Burnell Lemoine, Ed Dubuisson, Kerry Griechen and Melissa Marcotte, who left with a lighter purse than when she arrived.
Studio Tour
Not to be outdone artwise, Amy Guidry held an invitation-only sale and social at her home, the better to view her available work. The paintings were phenomenal, as was the conversation and the work The Advocate wanted walked out the door, just not with her. Guidry has shown at the Krause Gallery in New York, La Luz de Jesus in Los Angeles, the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum and is represented by LeMieux Galleries in New Orleans