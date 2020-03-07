It’s become fashionable, if not de rigueur, to trace one’s ancestry à la “Finding Your Roots” with Henry Louis Gates Jr. on PBS. Society, always a self-interested entity, can’t wait to find out if there’s an aristocrat in the background. George Washington’s third great-grandmother or Abraham Lincoln’s second cousin twice removed will do nicely, too.
Despite the warnings that decoding the past through DNA often bring its own etiquette dilemmas — such as how to initiate or refuse contact with the less welcome descendants still roaming the earth — enthusiasm for the pursuit has not dimmed.
I was fortunate to come up at a time when children were not hothouse flowers, and my relatives spoke openly about their origins. Both sides of my family were Oklahoma pioneers. One ancestor came to America from Germany in 1836, another to escape the Franco-Prussian War — I still have a copy of the ship’s manifest. The latter was a Methodist pastor who preached until he was 102, outlived three wives and practiced homeopathic medicine.
My maternal great-grandfather, Nathan Dyer, laid railroad track in Oklahoma — it was still Native American territory when my grandmother was born — and her mother, Estelle, had perfect teeth, a rarity for that time. Estelle died from pregnancy complications and her five daughters were farmed out; a similar fate befell my paternal great-grandmother, who did not survive the birth of her 12th child. One of my male ancestors fell at the gates of Atlanta, while another died under murkier circumstances.
Not only did my family hand down their memoirs in lurid detail, I have scrapbooks of newspaper clippings and old, black and white photographs.
One of them looks alarmingly like Clyde Barrow.
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Gabriel Luncheon
Mardi Gras heritage was definitely on parade at the Cajundome Convention Center in honor of King Gabriel LXXXI James Harvey Domengeaux. Always an elegant event, VIP guests were ferried to the door via shuttle and greeted by live jazz, while upper echelons took formal photographs on the second floor. There is an entire floral hierarchy, by the way, from violets to orchids to full-on bouquets for the maids, and reveling in their Mardi Gras moment were Queen Evangeline LXXXI Caroline Grace Zehnder, Patti Domengeaux, James Domengeaux Jr. and fiancee Ellen Leonards, maids Abigail Geoffroy and Ann Louise Babineaux, past Gabriel P.J. Voorhies, Frank Gerami and, as always, the Ladies Committee. His Majesty’s Mardi Gras theme was “Ici On Parle Français” et il était dans tous les sens un roi (and he was in every way a king).
Pont Le Breaux
February was made extra special for Teche Center for the Arts, first by its grand reopening following six years of renovation, and, second, by Louisiana first lady Donna Edwards. “The mission of TCA to celebrate and elevate music, art, education and the history of the Cajun and Creole cultures perfectly aligns with one of my biggest initiatives,” said Edwards. “I am so pleased to be here with you today.” Both Breaux Bridge and state officials, trustees and more united for the ribbon cutting and gumbo luncheon, including Mayor Ricky Calais; Sen. Fred Mills; Glenn Angelle, of Angelle Architects; One Acadiana’s Troy Wayman; LCVC President Ben Berthelot; and TCA board members Coatney Raymond and Jennifer Angelle.