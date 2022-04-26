A camper fire that left one man dead Friday in Jeanerette remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Firefighters with St. Mary Parish Fire District No. 11 found the body of a man inside a camper near the front door as they extinguished a fire around 4 a.m. April 22 in the 10000 block of Highway 318 in Jeanerette, according to a news release from the State Fire Marshal.
The victim is believed to be the 53-year-old resident of the camper, the release states, although the St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office has not released the official identification or cause of death.
Because of the extent of damage to the camper, investigators have not been able to pinpoint the area where the fire originated or a potential cause. But, the news release states, the camper was being powered by an extension cord connected to a nearby mobile home. Investigators are looking into whether that may have been a contributing factor.