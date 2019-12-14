This year, the Naughty List is top-heavy with men. For that I apologize, but, unlike the Saints-Rams refs, I call ‘em like I see ‘em. Perhaps women were wary, who knows.
Nevertheless here goes:
The sommelier at the Lafayette restaurant who brought the 150-deep wine list to the table on a tablet and threw shade on my choice. If I wanted to scroll wine, I’d stay home, and we both know it costs about $10 to produce any bottle. The rest is hype.
The local alarm company that refused to intervene when my cat was trapped in someone’s home. Good to know alarm companies won’t let you break in, but they won’t let you break out either.
The Heymann Center employee who grabbed my sleeve and called for backup despite my picture press ID. The WWE has an opening and is interested.
The man at CVS who cut to the front of the line, ignoring several women already waiting. That was over long ago, bro. As for CVS, how hard is it to say, “I’m sorry sir, she was ahead of you.”
The postal carrier who returned my mail to sender without warning or explanation. Good to know this is your plan for remaining viable in the internet age. Just amend the U.S. Postal Service creed from “Neither rain nor sleet nor snow stops the U.S. Mail” to “unless we have to get out of the truck.”
The local meteorologists who terrorized the public better than Tropical Storm Barry. By the way, “rains of biblical proportions” is ark territory.
The woman who wrote an entire typewritten page berating me over my use of “latte liberals.” I did not coin the phrase, so latte-dah.
The florist who said it would start at $60 plus $12 delivery to walk a couple of buds across the street to the hospital, adding that “the supermarket behind us has less expensive flowers.” So do other florists.
Finally, the black Silverado zigzagging through traffic without signaling. I owned pickups for 20 years, all but one of them standards, and I could use a clutch and the turn indicator at the same time. You guys used to be better than this. So don’t be surprised if one day, when you reach those Pearly Gates, you hear St. Peter say, “I’m sorry, you should have signaled us you were coming.”
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Kickin’ it old school
And who better to kick off the Christmas season than Krewe of Zeus. Members gathered for a formal dance at the Petroleum Club, their last of the year, with five scheduled for 2020. Bill and Trey played, everyone stayed, Dee Lanza was beautiful and the sharp-dressed man award goes to Al Thomas for that Christmas tie.
Art-Wise
The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum staged one of its Tattooed Walls events, a reprise of the project Elemore Morgan started originally. “I like this event because it’s an opportunity to see art being made, artists making mistakes and improvising,” said curator Ben Hickey. Using projectors, artists use the building as a blank canvas, and ready to go at it were Bob Borel, Emee Morgan and the museum’s own marketing director Susie Gottardi, drawing on the ProCreate app.
That was outside, while inside the museum mixed media artist Vitus Shell put the finishing touches on his show, “'Bout it 'Bout it, The Political Power of Just Being” soon to open. “I used students from the university or just local people from Lafayette,” said Shell. “I did a call for models, most were students." In the works since early 2019, the exhibition is informed by hip-hop, the current political climate, and “how the black body just can’t be and is always policed.”
Lawyered Up
Who says lawyers aren’t any fun? It was standing-room only as the Lafayette Bar Association celebrated the season with an office party at its headquarters on Johnston. All was merry and bright, particularly Dwazendra Smith, Adam Credeur and Kyle Gideon, and Stacy’s Catering who provided the cheer. Guests enjoyed live music and some incentivized holiday giving.
Jingle Mingle & Jazz
The Lourdes Foundation hosted the first of two luncheons at Charley G’s to better to fund its initiatives throughout Acadiana. “This event supports all of our community outreach programs,” said Foundation Executive Director Jeigh Stipe. “We’re so grateful the Krampe family is a tremendous supporter.” There was Champagne at the hostess desk and a three-course luncheon, a full house, and among those making merry were Kelley Gauthreaux, Lisa Chance and Beth LeBlanc. Catching a sudden Christmas breeze outside were Yvette Davis and Ruth Moncus, who said she enjoys reading Fête’s commentary — always the best gift ever.