The budget adopted Thursday by the Lafayette City-Parish Council includes $5 million for dredging the Vermilion River and more than $39 million for city storm water diversion.
The 2019-20 budget does not include $1.7 million requested by Sheriff Mark Garber for the salaries of 35 deputies who work at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
The council approved a request by Councilwoman Liz Hebert to place funds from two road projects in her district into a new city storm water diversion fund. Mayor-President Joel Robideaux proposed taking bond money from Robley Drive extension and South City Parkway and putting it into a storm water diversion fund. Hebert asked and the council agreed to call that fund the city storm water diversion fund.
The road projects were priorities for her district until many homes flooded in August 2016, Hebert said. Now drainage is the priority.
Robideaux said the result of the council's action is when $40 million in bonds are sold, it should be used for city storm water diversion instead of roads.
Councilwoman Nanette Cook succeeded in transferring $5 million from the city general fund to dredging the Vermilion River. Cook said after the meeting if voters approve an Oct. 12 measure transferring fund balance from parish libraries to drainage, she will ask the council to use that money to dredge the river and restore the $5 million to the city general fund.
Officials are waiting on a Corps of Engineers study to determine whether the river needs to be dredged and whether the entire river needs to be dredged. That study is expected to be finished in December.
Regarding the jail funding, Garber had asked that $1.7 million be placed in the budget, but Robideaux excluded it when presenting the budget to the council. Several council members supported allocating the money.
The parish government is required by state law to fund some operations of the parish jail. Legal advisers for Lafayette Consolidated Government and legal advisers for the sheriff disagree over whether the parish is required to pay the salaries of the 35 deputies working at the jail. Robideaux asked the council not to budget the money until a definitive legal decision is made on whether the parish is required to pay for the salaries.
There was no discussion by the council Thursday before voting not to put the $1.7 million in the budget for the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1.
Voting against funding the 35 salaries were council members Jared Bellard, Bruce Conque, Nanette Cook, Liz Hebert and William Theriot.
Voting to put the money in the budget were council members Pat Lewis, Kevin Naquin, Jay Castille and Kenneth Boudreaux.
Money to complete the last section of Louisiana Avenue was restored by the council Thursday. Robideaux's proposed budget transferred money from the shovel-ready project to drainage, but the council on a split vote put the money back in the budget for that project.
In voting on the entire budget, which includes the five-year capital budget, only Councilman William Theriot voted against adoption.
Afterward, he told The Acadiana Advocate there are things in the budget he does not agree with. For instance, if drainage is a priority, he said, additional things could have been done in the budget to address it.