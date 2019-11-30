For 150 years, everyone who is anyone has known you can’t show up willy-nilly to social gatherings with an uninvited plus-one, much less a plus-seven. There is no exception to this.
Whether it's a house party or wedding for hundreds, guests cannot ask extras to piggyback off their invite. That’s not the way society works. You may not usurp the host’s position of inviting whom they like and what amount of hospitality shall be extended.
In short, you may not bring anyone without asking, and, even if you ask, the host is well within his or her rights to tell you no. You have no right to be miffed, because you were overstepping in the first place.
As for those agreeing to accompany you, only Vikings show up uninvited. And party crashers.
Regarding your children, the plus-one officially ends the minute they’re not in utero. They are not automatically included when you’re invited out; they’re not too precious to be left in the care of others; and you’re depriving them of the opportunity to adjust to life briefly without their parents by bringing them. It’s your job to raise them to go it alone, and, unless you wish to see them unable to live apart from you when they’re 35, start now.
Etiquette does not change; there are only those who fail to meet its standards. It’s not a case of the more, the merrier.
Showing up with uninvited guests to a gathering where you were the only invitee is one of the most egregious etiquette crimes you can commit. Not only have you left the hosts with no alternative as to their hospitality, but they're also left with the unenviable task of telling you off afterward or striking your name from future invitation lists.
If you want to invite people, throw your own party. On your own dime.
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Watch party
Lafayette’s Chip and Jennifer Jackson were among some 400 well-wishers at Gov. John Bel Edwards’ election night watch party. Held at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge, the evening ended on a high note for John Bel. Rangers lead the way.
House party
Everybody and their dog watched LSU play Alabama, and the guests of Jean Pecoul Nelson were no exception. Her New Iberia home captured all the action for her football friends accompanied by fajita steak and venison chili. And we have it on good authority that Bentley the dog rooted for the purple and gold the whole way.
Art-wise
Not everyone stayed home glued to the LSU game. Many roamed downtown for ArtWalk, where parking was at a premium, and Donald LeBlanc’s “I See, I Saw, I’ve Seen” was on view at Creative Spaces. “It’s a reprise of work I was developing at the end of Gallery 549,” LeBlanc said. “A recommitment to landscape imagery, a combination of abstract and natural elements. Human placement in the natural world limiting our access.” Human placement limited our own access to Bob Borel, doing his “Unflattering Portraits” French Quarter-style on the corner. Next time, Bob.
New Orleans Museum of Art’s Mel Buchanan made the trip to the University Art Museum despite the frigid temps for a lecture on 16th- to 18th-century English and Continental miniature portraits. “That’s the gift of working with an old museum collection,” said Buchanan, who is the RosaMary curator of Decorative Arts and Design at the New Orleans Museum of Art. “I’m just happy to see miniatures get some attention.” Enjoying the moment also were UAM patrons Robert and Jolie Shelton and Borel.
LAPL luncheon
The Lafayette Association of Professional Landmen treated veterans to lunch in the Petroleum Club’s Walnut Room. “We represent LAPL and this is an annual luncheon to give back to veterans,” Jamie Castille said. “We always have a guest speaker who’s a veteran.” That man was James McCuistion, while present and accounted for were Brian Kenney and John Parker, of Onebane Law Firm. The event was sponsored by Michael J. Broussard Land Services, Coastal Land Services and Discovery Land Group.
Distinguished donors
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognized its major donors with a banquet held in the Atchafalaya Ballroom. Honorees arrived to Champagne and a red carpet — many to boutonnieres and corsages — plus entertainment by the UL School of Music Jazz Trio. “It’s to celebrate donors giving at a certain level, $25,000 to $50,000, over the last year,” said Lori Hennigan, director of Development for Colleges. “They also receive a plaque, a copy of the permanent one in their name.” Among those lauded for their largesse were Max and Diane Merrick, Steve and Paulette Landry, and Mike and Mary Hopkins.