No matter their costumes tonight, Halloween trick-or-treaters will need to add an extra layer of protection against the expected cold.
Kent Kuyper, forecaster for the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, said Lafayette temperatures will dip into the 40s with breezes expected.
“It’s going to get nippy,” he said. “Wind chills will reach 40-43 degrees by 7 p.m. and overnight lows are expected around 38 degrees.”
Overnight, the weather service has issued a frost advisory for much of northern Acadiana, including Lafayette, which means temperatures could dip into the low 30s.
No rain is expected tonight nor for Friday night and through Saturday’s homecoming football game at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Kuyper said to expect winds of 5-8 mph for Friday night football with temperatures around the mid-50s. Temperatures may drop to around 50 degrees by 10 p.m.
On Saturday, he said, expect temperatures around 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies for the 4 p.m. kickoff for UL. Chances of rain, he said, were “nil” for the game.