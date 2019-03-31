Two people are dead after a man opened fire at a Carencro apartment complex Saturday night.
Adam R. Williamson, 20, of Krotz Springs, and Dustin A. Wiltz, 20, of Scott, died of gunshot wounds suffered at the French Colony Apartment Complex, Carencro police said in a news release Sunday.
Jeremy Edwards, 20, of Church Point, was arrested and booked on the following counts:
- 2 counts of first-degree murder
- 1 count of armed robbery
- 1 count of theft of motor vehicle
- 1 count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon
- 1 count of aggravated flight
- 1 count of driving under suspension
Carencro police responded to what was called in as an active shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the apartment complex at 315 Amesbury Drive.
Officers located two victims, Williamson and Wiltz, who had been shot inside of an apartment unit. Other responding Carencro officers observed a vehicle fleeing from the scene.
Edwards, who was driving the vehicle, lost control during the police pursuit and crashed into a tree on Acorn Drive, police said. He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Facility.
The motive for the shooting was unclear as of Sunday afternoon.
After the shooting, Edwards robbed another person at the complex of their vehicle, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and Edwards may face additional charges, according to the news release.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132.