One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish early Sunday.
Passenger Krissii Guillory, 28, of Eunice, died in the crash on La. 13 near La. 374. The driver, Dale Guidry, 26, of Eunice, is seriously injured.
The crash happened when Guidry, who was traveling northbound on La. 13, failed to make a left-hand turn, causing his Ford F250 to strike a driveway, become airborne and roll over, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.
Guillory, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office. Guidry was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt.
Impairment on the part of Guidry is unknown at this time; toxicology test results are pending. Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
This crash remains under investigation by state police.
Louisiana State Police remind motorists to:
• Have a plan in place before consuming alcohol.
• Choose never to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.
• Always buckle up.