For those contemplating some new spring décor, it’s time to discuss the Pantone color of the year — Living Coral.
Virtually gushing over its choice, Pantone describes shade 16-1546 as “embracing us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment.”
They further imbue it with the power to counter the onslaught of digital technology and social media, while remaining “social and spirited, encouraging light activity and symbolizing our need for optimism, joyful pursuits and playful expression.”
That’s a tall order for paint.
The selection of coral is, of course, an immediate nod to climate change and the environment, so there’s that subtext to hook you into painting the living room or redoing the kitchen cabinets. But before you dive in and rush out for a few gallons, consider the difference between marketing and Mother Nature.
A few facts about living coral — the actual kind:
Coral are really tiny animals called polyps that have been on the planet for some 570 million years, according to scientists. They are indeed extremely social, clustering together in living communities known as reefs. They harbor algae which do their photosynthesizing for them, but much of the time they hunt using their nematocysts, cells that carry venom released in response to contact with other organisms. Simply put, when touched, a stinging apparatus fires a barb into the prey, thus immobilizing it, and tentacles maneuver the meal into the polyp’s mouth. They then contract to bring it into the stomach, after which it’s digested, the stomach reopens, and the hunting cycle begins again.
So much for coral’s warm embrace.
They also eat plastic and find it tasty.
Mad Hatter’s
It was certainly spring at the Symphony Women’s League Mad Hatter’s Luncheon, and coral was out in force. “This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Acadiana Symphony Director Dana Baker. “The Women’s League puts it on. It’s grand, so much excitement.” Guests were greeted with Champagne downstairs as well as performers — one on stilts — while upstairs it was hats for days. Some guests were perusing the silent auction, others just checking out other hats, all to the Sinatra serenade of Spencer Racca. Brim to brim at the Doubletree Hilton were coral-topped Roya Boustany and Sharon Moss, sponsor of the event’s fashion show featuring Raffaele Furs and models by Images, showstoppers Sandra Broussard and Annie Spell, the inimitable Gretchen Stewart, Debbie Mills, Mad Hatter himself Cameron Foreman, impromptu model Adam Marks and genuine model Christina Beazley.
FOH Celebration
The Friends of the Humanities marked their 30-year milestone with dining and dancing at the Petroleum Club. The Humanities Quartet played, everybody stayed, and cocktailing for the cause were Ralph and Cherie Kraft, President Judy Kennedy, Mag Ritchey and University of Louisiana at Lafayette marketing professor Jim Underwood. FOH is a nonprofit organization begun in 1989 to provide support to the humanities programs at UL.
Rhythms Returns
New Orleans super pop band Bag of Donuts headlined the first Rhythms on the River concert series of the season. Also the first cover band to be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame as of February, the members are lovely gentlemen, the nicest guys you'll ever meet. The music was loud, perfect spring weather drew a crowd, and in the mix was The Advocate and Sara Milam with Seal — not the singer, the Great Pyrenees puppy.
UL Spring Gala
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette honored Richard Zuschlag et famille during its annual spring gala at the Alumni House. Zuschlag had former Vice President Dick Cheney in tow to deliver the special remarks, Jake Delhomme to introduce the honorees and UL President E. Joseph Savoie to give the address. VIP guests dined a la Louisianaise on oysters, alligator and duck confit for hors d'oeuvres with crab and crawfish enchiladas to follow, while others viewed the auction items, including the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's SWAT Team. Among the many rubbing elbows with Richard were Bishop J. Douglas Deshotels, alumni association's Chantelle Aaron and Jennifer LeMeunier, Gail Savoie and the always helpful Dan Hare.