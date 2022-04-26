An Abbeville man who was on federal supervised release from a previous conviction was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for distribution of the drug fentanyl.
Raymond Hawthorne Jr., 48, of Abbeville, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey to 57 months in prison and three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown announced in a news release.
Hawthorne pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl on Nov. 4.
Undercover officers on Aug. 27, 2019, made arrangements to buy fentanyl from Hawthorne, according to the news release. Hawthorne allegedly directed them where to meet to buy the drugs. Undercover officers met Hawthorne's co-defendant, buying about 25 grams of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
Officers then observed the co-defendant meet Hawthorne to turn over the money from the drug sale, the release states.
Hawthorne, who was convicted in 2002 of conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, was on supervised release at the time of his arrest.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Vermaelen.