The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will reopen 17 Farm Service Agency offices in the coming days so workers can provide limited services to ranchers and farmers.

The centers will open Thursday, Friday and Tuesday at locations across the state. The offices will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Nationally, about 2,500 FSA employees will staff the FSA offices, according to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The staff can help farmers and ranchers on existing farm loans, provide certain tax documents, process payments made before Dec. 31 and open the mail. Many services will also be available by telephone, beginning Thursday.

A statement from the USDA said farmers who have loan deadlines during the lapse in funding do not need to make payments until the government shutdown ends.

Tuesday had been the deadline for producers to apply for the Market Facilitation Program, but the deadline will be extended for a number of days equal to the number of business days during the shutdown, Perdue said. The three days of limited staff availability will not count against the deadline extension.

Our Views: 4 Louisiana congressmen delay pay amid shutdown -- the rest should follow Last year, when state lawmakers wasted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on pointless special sessions to discuss budget issues they c…

The Louisiana FSA offices to open with limited services Thursday, Friday and Tuesday are:

Abbeville Service Center, 3221 Veterans Memorial Drive, (337) 893-5781

Addis Service Center, 7747 La. 1 South, (225) 687-2184

Alexandria Service Center, 3730 Government Street, (318) 473-7710

Amite Service Center, 805 West Oak Street, Suite 2, (985) 748-8741

Crowley Service Center, 157 Cherokee Drive, Suite A, (337) 783-2061

Jennings Service Center, 401 Virginia Street, (337) 824-0968

Jonesville Service Center, 3545 4th Street, Suite B, US 84W, (318) 339-4239

Marksville Service Center, 629 Tunica Drive West, (318) 253-9235

Natchitoches Service Center, 6949 La. 1 Bypass, Suite 101, (318) 352-7100

New Iberia Service Center, 600 Rue De Brille, (337) 369-3234

New Roads Service Center, 377 Major Parkway, (225) 638-7746

Oak Grove Service Center, 210 Constitution Ave, (318) 559-2640

Opelousas Service Center, 5832 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 948-8288

Rayville Service Center, 141 Industrial Loop, (318) 728-2081

Ruston Service Center, 1412 Celebrity Drive, (318) 255-2826

Shreveport Service Center, 1402 Hawn Ave., (318) 676-3461

Winnsboro Service Center, 616 Riser Road, (318) 435-9424