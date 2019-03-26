Funeral arrangements for local radio pioneer Paul Marx have been set, according to a Tuesday post by family members on his Facebook page.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Vincent Funeral Home in Kaplan. A rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. Saturday.
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Vincent Funeral Home. Following the ceremony, there will be a military salute outside of the funeral home.
"It's open to anyone to visit just as he welcomed everybody to come by the radio station, his baby," the Facebook post said.
Marx, who founded KBON 101.1 FM in 1997 and dedicated his life to supporting Louisiana musicians, died Sunday evening following complications of heart surgery. He was 71.
He was an organ donor and chose to be cremated, so there will not be a funeral procession, according to the family's Facebook post.
The family plans to welcome visitors "all night just as in Johnny Janot's song 'I'm Proud to be Cajun'" to honor Marx who believed "you stay up all night at the funeral home with the loved ones because it's the last thing you can do for them."