An Alabama man who allegedly detonated pipe bombs at a New Iberia business has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act.
Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced in federal court in Lafayette on Thursday.
On the evening of Jan. 10, 2022, Bozeman allegedly drove from his Gulf Shores, Alabama, home to Nabors Offshore Corporation in New Iberia where he placed and detonated at least three pipe bombs at different locations on the company's property, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The pipe bombs were placed near the company's sign on Admiral Doyle Drive, at the main entrance to the human resources office and outside the front door of the main office building, the release states.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at Bozeman's residence Jan. 12 where, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, they found bomb-making materials, a book on bomb making, ammunition, firearms and smokeless powder.
Bozeman admitted he transported the bombs from his Alabama home to Louisiana. He was sentenced to 19 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
In February 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Bozeman on one count of transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act and one count of possession of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act.