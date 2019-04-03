Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope's sentencing on four felony convictions has been delayed until June.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge David Smith postponed the sentencing Wednesday until June 19 so he can obtain a copy of the entire transcript of the Oct. 3 jury trial. He wants the transcript to be able to give full consideration to a motion of acquittal Pope's attorneys filed seeking to have the conviction overturned.
"It's a very good sign for us," defense attorney John McLindon of Baton Rouge said of Smith's decision.
Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney, who prosecuted Pope, objected.
Defense attorney Brett Grayson of Lafayette said after Wednesday's hearing he and McLindon only ordered part of the trial transcript to be submitted with the motion of acquittal to save money.
If Smith does not grant the acquittal, McLindon said they plan to appeal. If the acquittal is granted, the district attorney's office can appeal, he said.
Pope has been suspended without pay since a jury convicted him in October of lying under oath for a deposition associated with a lawsuit The Independent newspaper filed against him for not producing public records, and for malfeasance for using Marshal's Office money to pay a lawyer to unseal Sheriff Mark Garber's divorce records during an election campaign, for hiring an attorney to represent his employees in an investigation of himself and to appeal his contempt of court conviction.
He faces an additional 19 charges of malfeasance in office for supplementing his salary with fees that an attorney general opinion maintains should have been used for his office, not his salary.
Pope is due in court Thursday on some of those charges.