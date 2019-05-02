The number of people who parked at Cajun Field to take a shuttle downtown for Festival International dropped by more than 20,000 this year as the university collected a parking fee from patrons for the first time.
Just 14,190 people used the shuttle service this year — a significant drop from 34,372 passengers in 2018 and 35,728 passengers in 2017, according to numbers compiled by the festival.
"It was a hassle for us," said Scott Feehan, executive director of the festival. "We noticed more traffic downtown, and there was a noticeable increase in traffic in the neighborhoods surrounding downtown."
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette collected $27,390 in parking fees during the festival for a total profit of $19,390 after covering labor and security costs, according to UL spokesman Eric Maron.
UL charged a fee of $10 per vehicle to park at Cajun Field. Fest-goers then took a free bus to get to and from downtown. All funds were deposited into the university's general account to support "the various needs of the university and students," Maron said.
In previous years, Festival attendees could park for free at Cajun Field or Blackham Coliseum and take a free shuttle downtown.
UL has charged Festival about $2,000 for use of the parking lots at Cajun Field and Blackham Coliseum in years past, according to Maron. He said "time ran out" in putting together a use agreement between the university and the festival because of events happening the same weekend — UL baseball and softball games and a boxing match at the Cajundome — that would also require parking at Cajun Field.
"The university and the festival has had a really good relationship with a mutual goal of providing safe and secure parking for Festival," Maron said.
"Rather than closing Cajun Field to Festival parking, UL's transportation services stepped in to manage parking for Festival patrons while also ensuring Ragin' Cajuns and Cajundome patrons were able to park in close proximity to those events. To cover the costs of these services, a reasonable parking fee was instituted."
Although Maron and Feehan said they haven't received many complaints through their offices, people took to social media during Festival International to express frustration over paying to park to catch a free shuttle.
Festival International has worked with the university and city to offer free shuttles to and from downtown for years. Parking near downtown is limited and often frustrating for fest-goers.
"UL has bent over backwards to do everything for us for Festival for years," Feehan said. "This year, they've had more events happening, and they needed the parking. They came to us and said, 'Let's figure this out.'"
Festival organizers looked into parking at the former Our Lady of Lourdes property near the campus, the Lafayette Consolidated Government building just outside of downtown and "all over to figure out where to park people for free," Feehan said.
"We brainstormed all sorts of things," he said. "This was the best option that existed. That's kind of the reality. It wasn't us charging to park, but it wasn't UL gouging people either."
Feehan said he'd be happy to speak with anybody who has a parking lot near downtown that can accommodate 10,000 vehicles to avoid future parking woes going forward.