About 30 Acadiana business leaders attended a Wednesday forum to learn more about how hiring those with criminal backgrounds could be good for business and the community.
Wednesday's Employer Engagement Forum at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex was one in a series of events being held across the state to encourage employers to hire recently incarcerated individuals.
"It's the only way we're going to stop this cycle," said Scott Peyton, Louisiana director of Right on Crime. "This is the direction the rest of the country is moving in. With the reforms from 2017, we're trying to put services together on the front end to put employers in touch with qualified people who are on probation or parole."
Peyton is referring to Louisiana's historic criminal justice reforms that resulted in a 20 percent decrease in the number of people imprisoned for nonviolent crimes and a 42 percent decrease in those sent to prison for drug possession, according to a 2018 state performance report.
Wednesday's forum stressed the importance of finding employment for former inmates. If someone cannot find work because of a record, it is even more likely that he or she will re-offend and return to jail.
"We wanted to just basically set up an open dialogue with local and regional employers within the Acadiana area," said Lacie Dunn, treatment programs division coordinator for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. "This was something Right on Crime brought to Lafayette and we felt would be another way to help those who are incarcerated with job placement upon release."
The forum was led by the conservative nonprofit Right on Crime in partnership with the sheriff's office, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, South Louisiana Community College and Beacon Community Connections.
Wednesday's event is a small piece of a much bigger picture when it comes to criminal justice reform in Louisiana, but Acadiana is actually ahead of the game compared to most regions of the state, according to Peyton and Dunn. Programs have been in place for about a decade to provide those incarcerated in Lafayette Parish with opportunities to work before their release.
"We take many different avenues to show them that they can have another shot at life," Dunn said. "Just because they've committed a crime doesn't mean they can't be a productive part of society again."
Brandy Mitchell, general manager of Dwight's Restaurant, fills about four seasonal positions through the Transitional Work Program at the sheriff's office. The program allows non-violent, non-sexual offenders the opportunity to serve their sentence outside of the parish jail in a dormitory-style setting while attending classes and earning paychecks.
The seasonal employees help boil crawfish and wash dishes during crawfish season.
"From a restaurant standpoint, it can be very hard to staff people," Mitchell said. "These people fill the voids we can't fill otherwise."
Dwight's is one of a few dozen businesses that currently employs inmates through the program.
Mitchell said those hired through the transitional work program have been more reliable than other seasonal employees because the sheriff's office provides transportation to and from the business and monitors their attendance. The problem is that once an inmate is released from the transitional program, he or she often often returns home to a neighboring parish and doesn't have reliable transportation to and from work.
"We want to get to a point where we're minimizing the obstacles for these people to reintegrate back into the community," Peyton said. "If you get out of jail and you owe $2,500 to the DMV before you can get your driver's license back, you'll end up giving up and going back to selling drugs or stealing to get by."
Ema Haq, who owns food service businesses under Bailey's Companies, has been hiring regular employees through the sheriff's office program since its start. He encouraged business owners at Wednesday's forum to take a chance on those with criminal backgrounds.
"At the end of the day, if you can make a difference in somebody's life, not only through business, but in everyday things, it's worth it," Haq said. "I hope more and more businesses help these people. We need to. If we don't, they're going to require us to house and feed them. Why not let them work and earn some money to do that through our businesses instead?"