Technically, summer begins Tuesday, but temperatures in Acadiana have already been flirting with 100 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a succession of heat advisories for this week, and it's only expected to worsen.
Last week, the state's climatology office said temperatures so far in June have been above normal across nearly all of Louisiana, tweeting: "If you think it has been a hot start to June in Louisiana, you are not wrong."
And it’s only June. And you want to cool off.
You can invest in a private club membership, buy a kiddie pool and hide in your backyard with a floatie and fruity drink or befriend someone who has a pool or private club membership.
There are a few other options in Lafayette Parish, such as two public pools and a few splash pads for the kids.
But if it's the privacy of a built-in pool in a quiet backyard you're dreaming of, there's another option. You can rent someone’s backyard pool by the hour through Swimply, an online booking service similar to Airbnb.
Four homeowners in Lafayette Parish have listed their backyard pools for rent, two in the city of Lafayette, one in Youngsville and one in Carencro. Prices are from $30-60 per hour, with some charging a little less for weekday rentals. Each limits how many people may participate.
Most come with free amenities. Some provide free use of a grill, umbrellas, lounge chairs, towels and pool toys. Others charge extra for use of a fire pit and outdoor TV.
Check them out at swimply.com.
Public swimming pools
Two public pools owned by Lafayette Consolidated Government are open for the summer.
The Martin Luther King Recreation Center pool, 309 Cora St., is open from 2-6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 3-7 p.m. on Saturdays. It closes for the summer Aug. 9.
Admission is $4 for ages 17 and under and $6 for ages 18 and over.
The only other public pool operating in Lafayette is the Earl J. Chris Pool in the Robicheaux Recreation Center at 1919 Eraste Landry Road. It features an Olympic-size indoor heated pool.
The pool is open year-round. While owned by LCG, it is operated by City of Lafayette Aquatics, which is not a governmental agency.
Call the recreation center at 337-291-8885 for more information.
Two LCG-owned public pools are closed for the second consecutive summer because of needed repairs.
Tonya LaCoste Trcalek, LCG communications and media specialist, said the Girard Park Pool in Lafayette will be closed all summer. Officials hope to re-open it next summer.
The O.J. Mouton pool on Mudd Avenue needs extensive repairs costing more than $1 million. It may not be re-opened.
Splash pads
Three splash pads are currently operating in Lafayette Parish.
- Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette, recently opened the Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center Interactive Water Adventure which operates from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. The park itself is open from 5 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week. Admission is free.
- LCG operates a splash pad for children at Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Dr. in Lafayette. For times of operation call 337-291-8374.
- Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park, 701 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard, also offers a splash pad that operates 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
- LCG's splash pad in downtown's Parc San Souci is out of commission for repairs. It is expected to open in mid-July.
The downtown splash pad, which was closed last summer, was resurfaced a few weeks ago, Trcalek said, and work in under way on underground pumps and electrical controls.