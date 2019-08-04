The third and final phase of widening Interstate 10 between Lafayette and the Atchafalaya Basin bridge probably will begin in 2020.
Bids were opened in July for widening to six lanes the section of I-10 between Breaux Bridge and Henderson in St. Martin Parish, Bill Oliver, Acadiana district administrator with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, said.
The $87.7 million project, he said, from La. 328 (the Breaux Bridge exit) to La. 347 (the Henderson/Cecilia exit), was awarded to Gilchrist Construction. It is being funded with federal dollars.
The project includes replacing concrete on the existing four lanes of I-10 and adding a lane in each direction to increase capacity. Construction of a two lane overpass for Melvin Dupuis Road is included, along with concrete median barriers in some areas.
Work on this section of I-10, Oliver said, could start early in 2020 as work finishes on the other two sections of I-10.
Those projects include replacing the concrete and widening a section of I-10 between La. 347 (the Henderson/Cecilia exit) and the Atchafalaya Basin bridge and a section of I-10 between La. 328 (the Breaux Bridge exit) and Lafayette.
There are no plans to widen the Atchafalaya Basin bridge, Oliver said. Such a project, which he described as "a tremendous undertaking," would cost billions of dollars and involve extensive environmental studies.
The Atchafalaya Basin bridge is an elevated four-lane structure through the Atcahafalaya Basin without exit ramps or turning lanes. Numerous traffic crashes occur on the bridge, leaving traffic backed up for miles and for hours.