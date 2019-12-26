It’s that time of the year when everything has settled at the bottom of the Earth's pan. We put a lot of miles on 2019. Fortunately, the annual global oil change is nigh.
Sure, we’ll be riding the same ol’ same ol’ as we did the previous year, but with this, a new year, we look hopefully to the reset that comes with it.
It’s a mental reset.
In my estimation, it takes total mind control, a step above willpower, to get and keep that reset re-set throughout the year. For me, necessary prep for the annual mental reset is apt to commence two days before Christmas.
The seasonal prep includes letting go this year’s shoulda/woulda/coulda and put a renewed focus on positive thought projection on what good may come in 2020.
At the same time, I’ll take a casual glance at the news to keep things real as the clock’s hands tick toward midnight on 2019. So, you take that, throw in with a Christmas party or two, and the prep is set.
Come New Year’s Eve, if all systems are go, the pop of the champagne cork is the sound of reset and the New Year arrives with cheers and maybe a kiss.
As my history shows me, January starts out glorious with optimistic enthusiasm. In short time, however, it usually turns into hesitant gumption somewhere around February.
Everything from last year, partisan politics, endless wars, homeless refugees, climate change, you know, all the bad stuff, comes through the same door into 2020 that we do. In fact, we schlep it in on our backs.
At the same time, we bring in the good stuff, too.
We don’t carry the good stuff on our backs, if only because there’s no room. But we do have these good goods with us as we trudge forward to the new year.
And you can find all the good stuff in our hearts.
It’s here you’ll discover incalculable things like friends, family, love, and, of course, Off Road Cro K. And it all comes with a symbiotic sideshow that consists of our wonderful homegrown music and dancing and an incredible menu.
There’s also the South Louisiana winter to keep in mind.
Our winters, I must say, are the bomb (not to be confused with the bomb cyclone which is a hurricane in wintertime; we’re troubled by them enough during the summer, so perhaps we should get a pass December-May. Yes?).
Unless you’re carving turns on the side of a mountain, the subtropics rule this time of year.
So, embraced by a very doable winter, coupled with the content of our hearts and our customized sideshow, we're kept relatively sane amid the brow-beating headlines of impeachment, wildfires, mass shootings and oppression.
We’re all affected by the headlines of the day, even those a world away. Our symbiotic sideshow does not insulate us from those woes; it simply helps make them bearable.
I mean, this is Louisiana. We’ve got our own woes.
Just check any national listing about education, poverty, the environment and you’ll find us no where near the top unless it’s a bad thing.
So when they send in the clowns, as happens every election cycle, we’ve got our symbiotic sideshow on the outside to counter balance the three ring circus that comes with them.
On the inside, the content of our hearts is our anchor.
It’s not the first time I’ve made the aforementioned observations, still, I’m going to inch out on a Spanish moss draped limb and state in print that I actually look forward to a fresh, new start with New Year 2020.
I’m also toying with New Year Resolutions (NYR) if only to inspire keeping some positive thought projections throughout the year.
My NYR would include:
- not honking at the head down, texting idiot at a green traffic light
take a step away from my curmudgeon ways
Dang. If it’s going to be as difficult to maintain the NYR as it was to come up with and type them, I’m going to need a bigger reset.
New Year and such