It was 1972 and Greg Gautreaux was taking part in basketball practice at Teurlings Catholic.
He overheard a conversation between a man from the Lafayette Recreation and Parks Department and his coach. They were discussing the need for volunteers to run the clock at youth basketball games that Saturday.
Perhaps a boring task to some teenagers, but it sounded enticing to Gautreaux.
“I went talk to the coach after and said, ‘Coach, I’d be willing to do that.’ Be in a gym all day Saturdays and get paid? Yeah, I’ll do that.”
Gautreaux didn’t know it at the time, but that little job ignited a love affair with the officiating side of athletics that would last much of his life.
'A great career'
Fifty years later, Gautreaux is retiring from the National Football League after serving as a field judge for 20 years.
“It’s been a great career,” said Gautreaux, who also worked 16 years as a part-timer for the recreation department and 30 as a full-time employee. “I’ve been very blessed. Sports has been my livelihood. It’s just been on the administrative side.”
As the story goes, when officials didn’t show up that first Saturday, Gautreaux went from running the clock to officiating the games by necessity.
Before long, the same thing was happening at youth football games that fall.
“I just fell in love with it,” said Gautreaux, whose final game was Tom Brady's last win over Philadelphia in January.
He met his wife, Betsy, in January 1973. She soon learned how serious her new boyfriend was about officiating.
“When we were dating, we might have plans to go to a movie and get a pizza or something and I might have gotten a call Friday at 4," he remembered. "They’d call me and I’d accept the game. She would never complain about it. She understood.”
A balancing act
To this day, Gautreaux is convinced her patience is largely responsible for his long career as an official.
“One thing that I’ve seen hold other officials back was a wife that wasn’t supportive,” Gautreaux said. “In my case, my wife, Betsy, has been totally supportive with all of my officiating. She never once complained about me being gone on the weekends where she had to take our daughter (Jennifer) to her soccer game or Daniel or my other son Bennett to their activities.”
Of course, Betsy was busy with a 33-year career as a special education schoolteacher and administrator, as well as being a mother to three children.
“It's a generational difference,” Betsy said. “I think I was raised in a home where you support your husband. That’s his choice, that’s his goal, that’s his job. If he’s loyal to it, then we did that.
“Of course, I had my own things going on. It was a balancing act. A lot of it was just time management.”
Actually, Gautreaux didn’t always put officiating first.
While attending college at UL, he dreamed of becoming a Major League baseball umpire, along with a buddy named Greg Bonin.
The plan was for them to go to Florida for umpiring school in 1978. Only he married Betsy in the summer of 1977 and reality told him, ‘Man, that’s not a life if I get a job in the minors in and out of a suitcase.’”
So Bonin went on to become a National League umpire from 1984-99, and Gautreaux began working as a junior high school teacher and worked part-time in the recreation department.
Eventually, he was officiating basketball in the American South and Southland Conference, football in the Southern Independents Officials Association and baseball in the SEC.
It got to be too hectic, and baseball was the first to go.
Then while working the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 30, 1996, Gautreaux’s career took a dramatic turn.
Fellow official Jeff Rice asked Gautreaux if he ever thought about moving up to the NFL.
“I said, ‘Nah, Jeff, I never thought about that,’” Gautreaux said.
It wasn’t that he had never looked at NFL box scores in the paper growing up wondering how cool it would be to see his name in there one day. The NFL just seemed so out of touch for this former volunteer clock operator, so he didn't mail the application.
Eventually, Rice checked back, only for Gautreaux to admit he didn’t send it in.
This time, Rice adamantly asked him, "What do you have to lose?"
Finally, Gautreaux relented.
Seeing the world
In 1998 while officiating a Tulane-Rutgers game in New Jersey, there was an NFL scout at the game. In January, Gautreaux got a letter inviting him to work NFL Europe games.
And after traveling to places like Barcelona, Germany, Amsterdam and Scotland for four years, this small-down boy who never got on a plane until his honeymoon got the call to the NFL.
Once in the NFL, Gautreaux worked four games in London, some of his wife's favorite trips.
Originally, his goal was to get five years in for the pension. Instead, it lasted 20 years.
At 67 years old, Gautreaux still runs five miles a day and is physically capable of continuing.
But 12 years of college football and 20 more in the NFL is enough weekends in the fall to give up.
“I feel like I’ve been blessed with the NFL,” he said. “I just feel like I want to move on with my life while I’m still healthy and able to do things.”
'He treats them with respect'
Gautreaux's longevity in the NFL level was no accident.
“I think it’s because of two things,” said son Daniel Gautreaux, who has worked the last two SEC championship games himself and could be a candidate for the NFL in the future. “One, I think his time commitment to being good. His preparation, his rules study, his video study, The amount of time he put in to being good.
“Second thing is how he treats others. Whether it’s his crewmates, he treats them with respect. How he treats players and coaches, he’s the most professional official I’ve ever been around. His interactions are positive.”
In 20 years in the NFL, Gautreaux never threw a single unsportsmanlike conduct flag on a coach.
“You have to be able to diffuse situations with coaches,” Gautreaux said. “You’re dealing with a really competitive field where it’s highly emotional. Coaches get emotional and players get emotional.”
The most anger Gautreaux had to deal with was from New Orleans Saints fans after the missing pass interference flag in the NFC championship game loss to the Los Angeles Rams ... even though he wasn't even at the game.
"I had a lot of complaints," he said. "They came at me like I was there and it was my fault. It’s just something that was tough to deal with. People would ask, ‘How did that happen?’ and you’d try to explain something, but they really didn’t want to listen.
"So it was best not to even talk about it. I just didn’t address it. ‘Hey it was just one of those things.’ Of course, they didn’t want to hear that either."
Daniel credits his mother for teaching her husband and son the communication skills to deal with angry coaches.
“She’s an excellent communicator,” Daniel explained. “I don’t think my dad was always a great communicator. From the outside looking in, we’ve both been able to take how my mom presented information. Her ability to communicate to special needs children has been a positive influence on my dad and myself. She’s very wise, very calculated and just a tremendous communicator.”
'Greatest call in Super Bowl history'
Instead of hunting and fishing on weekends with his father growing up, Daniel remembers going to high school games with this dad.
“I watched how he interacted with those guys,” Daniel said. “The guys he called high school games with in Acadiana were his good friends. I thought, ‘Man, that might be something I would want to do when I get older.’”
The Gautreaux family watched sports differently in their household.
“I love sports, but growing up, we didn’t root for a team at my house,” Daniel said. “We just watched the officials work.”
During Gautreaux’s 32 years as a college and NFL football official, he naturally missed many family functions. But Betsy said he always told the family if he made it to the Super Bowl, he would take the entire family to the game.
“We were all there to watch the pinnacle of his career and that’s something we’ll never forget,” she said of the Steelers' win over Arizona in 2009.
Of course, little did they know Gautreaux would be part of arguably the most fantastic finish in Super Bowl history when Pittsburgh’s Santonio Holmes barely got his feet down in the right corner of the end zone with 35 seconds left for the game-winner.
Gautreaux correctly ruled it a touchdown.
“(Former NFL head of officials) Mike Pereira said it was the greatest call in Super Bowl history,” Daniel said. “When you try to wrap your mind around a guy from Lafayette, Louisiana making the greatest call in Super Bowl history, it’s tough. What a big deal for a humble guy from Lafayette.”
His proud son credits his father’s mechanics for being in position to make the call.
“Mike Pereira tells a great story about it, how he walked in the locker room after the game and my Dad was moved to tears because of the magnitude of the call,” Daniel added.
Gautreaux still serves as the local assignment secretary for high school football and mentors local officials, including four currently working in the SEC.
“I was happy to support him in his goals and dreams,” Betsy said. “It’s been a wonderful ride.”