Recently, I took a Washington Post quiz concerning female athletes and how well I knew their achievements. About three-fourths of my answers were correct.
I missed Sonja Henie and her 10 world championships although I knew she skated. Also the fact Billie Jean King was not the first woman to play Bobby Riggs in tennis; it was Margaret Court.
To my credit, I knew Janet Guthrie was the first woman to qualify and compete in the Indy 500; that Mia Hamm played in the first FIFA World Cup and she was a two-time FIFA World Cup champion and won two Olympic gold medals; that Dominique Dawes was the first black woman to gold medal in gymnastics, likewise that Lisa Leslie was one of the first players to join the Women's National Basketball Association, and that Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slam tennis titles. I knew Babe Didrikson Zaharias founded the Ladies Professional Golf Association.
As a woman, I should have done better.
In all fairness, this is a part of society where women still don’t make the team. Aside from the mothers of softball players, most women have been acculturated to watch sports with men, many in order to gain their approval, and men watch other men play sports.
And, sports are considered entertainment, so what is most popular wins. Again, female athletes fail to score.
Then there’s the inherent sexism that women aren’t as much fun to watch play as men — not as physical, not as fast and less likely to bash one another into the bleachers.
Topping it off are the Hank Haneys of the world who broadcast they can’t name any players in the LPGA but odds are they all start with Lee.
I understand, Hank. I couldn’t remember your name either.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Women United
Food for Thought, a luncheon series hosted by Women United, recognized National Foster Care Month with a visit by Marketa Garner Walters, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. Walters spoke to a select Petroleum Club audience on child welfare and the dire need for foster care for teens. “We raised the age of foster care from 18 to 21 last Thursday with a stroke of the pen,” she said. “We’re very excited about that. It’s a gift.” Women United is an affinity group of United Way, and making their way through the door was Margaret Trahan; Heather Duhon, of Foster the Love; UW’s Laurie Suire; and DCFS communications director Catherine Soileau Heitman.
Going to the Chapel
Matt Oldenburg and Courtney Svendson were feted by family and friends with a party at the Zoo of Acadiana. Attire was white linen, the theme was all things New Orleans and the purpose was a bar and patio shower. Hosted by the groom’s aunts and uncles, the couple enjoyed red beans and rice, bananas Foster, karaoke and a piano bar. The couple will marry Jan. 10.
Summer Social
The Lafayette Bar Association Young Lawyers Section welcomed summer law clerks with a social at Agave. Taking advantage of the fair weather and congregating outside were the guests, including Dona Renegar, whose arm in a sling is an excellent story. And no, it wasn't skiing in Gstaad.
Make Mine Rio
The Krewe of Carnevale en Rio welcomed its new royalty via trolley to a private party at the Grouse Room. An intimate group waited with bated breath for their arrival, and at long last, they did. The royal proclamation was read in Spanish, but we can't tell you who they are. Es un secreto.
VIP Party
The American Cancer Society Black and White Gala hosted their "2019 Spirit of Hope Nominees" for a VIP cocktail party. Attendees all but overwhelmed the Grouse Room, where there was standing room only. "This is our seventh annual gala," said Pam Grotefend. "We honor six men and six women, people who have been touched by cancer, either as survivors, caregivers or doctors." Honored this year were landman Claire Broussard; Drs. Kelly Cahill, Dee Garrett, Deborah Johnson and Sal Malad; Hospice's Fawn Hernandez; Scott Cavitt; Billy Mick, of Raising Cane's; Beth Marino Resweber; Matt Roth; Jonathan Williams; and, posthumously, Julie Deshotels Jardell.