One Church in Lafayette is one church — of many — trying to transform the city for Christ, one life at a time.
"The idea is that we are one church, reaching one family, reaching one community altogether — the place where faith, family and community become one," said the Rev. Bobby Richard, the church's pastor and leader of a massive revival set for next month at the Cajundome.
The nondenominational One Church started in 1997 as an Assemblies of God church plant under the name Hope Alive. Five years ago, it was rebranded as One Church along with its move from West Pinhook Road in south Lafayette to its current northwest location at 211 JB Road near Scott.
For the 54-year-old Richard, ministry starts with his own family: Shannon, his wife of 35 years, and their five adult children.
"We model that in the home," said Richard, who was raised by a single mom. "It's a qualifier for ministry: A man's house has got to be in order before he's pastoring God's house."
Shannon, also 54, is not only her husband's partner in marriage — the couple wed at age 19 — but also in the church where she serves as co-pastor.
"She's the bedrock," he said. "She provides pastoral care, the counseling, stuff like that. That's Shannon. I'm the dreamer. I'm the administrator, the mover and shaker. I need her."
Richard said he wanted the church to exemplify family.
"I say it all the time, 'If the kingdom of God is anything and it's everything, then it's supernaturally relational,'" he said. "That's what church is; it's family. ... We are the family of God. That's how we treat one another."
That family theme goes far beyond the church, Richard said.
"If we're going to reach the city, we're going to have to equip and develop saints to not just attend church but to be the church — not just go take that faith and hide it underneath a bushel within the four walls of the church," he said. "Our mission statement says we're going to be involved in our city. We're going to serve our city."
The One Church family is endeavoring to do its part to help impact Lafayette and surrounding communities by reaching out to government and city leaders and other ministries.
In addition to leading One Church, Richard has served as executive director of Teen Challenge of Acadiana, a program for at-risk female teens. Richard is also the founder of The Kingdom Huddle, a regional network of about 70 pastors that helps "cultivate good, healthy relationships."
"If there's a need that arises in the city, we're able to respond, and that's unity," he said.
Richard is relying on those unified efforts for the Let Us Worship event at 5 p.m. March 26 at the Cajundome. Churches from across the state will be invited. The event will be preceded by three days of feeding and serving the community.
"We just believe that it's a catalyst for revival. When God's people unite that way, the anointing's going to pour out; that's what we're anticipating," Richard said.
It was at a 1991 revival that Richard was saved at age 23. He was attending an Assemblies of God church with a friend when Richard found his hand raised, indicating his willingness to follow Jesus.
"That brother jumped over the pew in front of me ... comes and grabs me by the arm and walks me to the front of the church and prayed with me," Richard said. "I gave my heart to the Lord and was born again. It was that moment that I knew I was answering the call of God on my life."
Ministry hasn't been Richard's only calling. He also spent time in the United States Marine Corps and in law enforcement. He attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Fill the Gap Bible College.
Life with Christ has been the best years of his life, he said.
"This is my life. There is no other life," Richard said. "My footsteps are ordered by the Lord. He's my breath. He's my direction. He's my purpose for existence. He's my reason for existence. I love our mission."
For more information, call (337) 267-7880, email people@hopealive.com or go to onechurch.family. Also search OneChurch.family, One Church Of Acadiana, LetUsWorship.us and Let Us Unite Acadiana on Facebook.