Curbside Christmas tree pickup is available in Lafayette Parish on regularly scheduled garbage days, but the trees must be completely bare.
“No stand, completely decoration free, no lights or tines or anything left on there,” said Bess Foret, environmental quality manager for Lafayette Consolidated government.
The trees, like all yard waste, will be taken to the parish’s compost facility on Dugas Road, Foret said.
Foret also noted that the parish’s garbage and recycling hauler, Republic Services, will pickup extra garbage bags that don’t fit into regular containers on the first regular pickups after Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
The purpose of the extra waste pickup is to accommodate those with an unusual volume following holidays, said Foret, who asked customers to keep the extra waste within reason.
“Don’t use this as a time to go and clean out your attic,” she said.