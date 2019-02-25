Two-time Grammy winner and Lafayette native Lauren Daigle is extending her sold-out "look Up Child" world tour with 19 stops across the United States and Europe, including at third date in Lafayette.

Daigle will be performing with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra at Heymann Performing Arts Center. The July 5 and 6 shows have been sold out since last year. Tickets for a July 7 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The new shows come on the heels of 53 sold-out performances. The world tour kicks off April 25 in Shreveport.

Earlier this month, Daigle, 27, won 2019 Grammy Awards in both categories in which she was nominated — Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "You Say," co-written with Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for "Look Up Child."

Fans of contemporary Christian music have long lauded Daigle as one of the best voices in the business.

This marks Daigle’s first Grammy win; she was previously nominated in 2016 and 2017. “Look Up Child” is her third album, following, 2015's "How Can It Be" and 2016's "Behold: A Christmas Collection."