Six weeks after Lafayette Consolidated Government launched its emergency rent assistance program, nonprofit administrators are scrambling to keep up with the outpouring of demand from struggling tenants.
More than 2,000 people are seeking help, and only about 20% have been approved so far. But only a handful have been deemed ineligible, and the rest are in the midst of stringent application and review procedures. The length of time from renters' first contact with the program to payments to their landlords is unpredictable in each case, administrators say.
Still, Catholic Charities of Acadiana and SMILE Community Action Agency have dished out about $1 million in federal stimulus funds to landlords so far, and millions more are on the way. Approvals should notch up as the nonprofits continue processing applications.
But not all landlords are embracing the program, which provides direct payments up to 12 months in arrears and three months in advance. With the national eviction moratorium expiring at the end of June, convincing them to participate is a race against time.
Some landlords are working with tenants seeking rent assistance, but others prefer to wait out the moratorium, said Christoph Bajewski, an attorney who represents landlords across the state.
“Come July, people will be cleaning house, as far as evictions are concerned,” he said.
Lagging payments are one reason some landlords are not bothering with rent assistance. Another is the way that Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration set up the program, which does not allow full payment in some cases.
The U.S. Treasury caps payments at federal fair market rent rates when applicants do not provide lease documents. Higher payments tied to individual rents are allowed when leases justify them. But the Guillory administration is capping all payments at the federal rates, even though Lafayette rents are often higher.
The gap between available assistance and what tenants owe has been a sticking point, said Kim Boudreaux, executive director of Catholic Charities of Acadiana.
“We have seen some landlords say, listen, I’m not going to waive it. I’d rather evict the tenant than accept less than what I expect for my rent,” Boudreaux said. “When you are 10, 12 months behind in rent, that is a lot of money the landlord is potentially losing.”
Federal rates are problematic, housing advocates say, because they do not keep pace with constantly shifting realities on the ground, such as last summer’s influx of hurricane-displaced renters from Lake Charles.
The minimum federal rate for a one-bedroom apartment in the Lafayette area is $790, and “if you look around, there are just not that many units of one bedrooms that are below that rate, with vacancies,” said Leigh Rachal, executive director for the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing.
“Right now we are facing a potential flooding event. That is going to drastically change the dynamics of housing in this region,” Rachal said on Thursday, as the Vermilion River was forecast to crest in Lafayette at major flood stage.
The market rate cap is consistent with LCG’s other rent assistance programs, apart from those related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Shane Rougeau, who manages community development grants. In addition to being fiscally sound, the cap also frees up assistance for more families, he said.
“There are some landlords in the Lafayette area who charge well above the fair-market value for rent. To pay excessively high rent prices would create a perception of fiscal abuse and potentially undermine the integrity of the program,” Rougeau said in an email.
The December and March federal stimulus bills designated $22 million in emergency rent assistance for Lafayette Parish. The U.S. Treasury has already delivered about one third of that, and another $9 million from the December package is to be routed through the state. A little less than $6 million is expected from the March bill.
Other agencies try to balance market realities and cost control by limiting how much payments can exceed fair market rate. For example, the state Office of Community Development, which administers rent assistance to smaller parishes under the same rules, caps payments at 120% of fair market rent.
In Lafayette, the “the landlord has to agree to either waive the additional amount that is above the fair market rent, or the tenant has to find additional money to pay it,” said Craig Mathews, executive director of SMILE.
“It’s causing us to pull our hair out,” Mathews said. “It’s part of the reason why this program unfortunately can’t move as rapidly as some would hope it would, and some may need it to.”
A little leverage
The Centers for Disease Control has twice extended its eviction moratorium, which followed an earlier one that Congress passed amid the pandemic-related economic crisis. The purpose was to stem public health risks associated with mass evictions. With coronavirus cases declining and vaccinations rising, another extension seems unlikely.
Landlords still may petition for eviction during the moratorium, which does not automatically protect tenants. To qualify for protection, tenants must formally declare they are doing everything possible to make partial payments, and that they have suffered significant income loss or medical costs. Evictions for lease violations unrelated to payment are still allowed.
Lafayette City Court judges are urging landlords and tenants to resolve payment disputes through the rent assistance program, but some landlords do not see the point, said Chief Judge Doug Saloom.
“It’s hard to tell a landlord, well, go fill out the application and in four to six weeks, let me know what you found out. That’s two more months of rent,” Saloom said.
Renters must document pandemic-related economic hardship, and also show their income does not exceed 80% of area median income, among other requirements. In addition to ensuring documentation is in order, program staff also spend time screening for duplicate applications submitted to both nonprofits, said Mathews, of SMILE.
Mathews, who is in his third year as executive director, said he is mindful of SMILE’s recent history of sloppy audits. Poor grant administration prior to Mathews’s tenure threatened the organization’s existence, according to notes in SMILE’s most recent audit.
“The day is going to come, auditors are going to come into this agency and they are going to go through these files with a microscope,” Mathews said of the rent assistance applications. “We have to have internal controls. That is the only way I will do this job.”
Red tape is not the only thing holding up applications. Another is the nonprofits’ cash flow, which dictates how much they can pay out while waiting on LCG reimbursement. Catholic Charities of Acadiana’s weekly disbursement limit of $250,000 is probably affecting the pace of approvals, said Boudreaux, the executive director.
Yet Boudreaux initially feared lagging reimbursements would cause things to move much more slowly. They have been smooth so far, she said.
“If it would have taken a month to get reimbursed for $250,000, this program would have moved at a snail’s pace,” Boudreaux said. “From the tenant’s standpoint, and from the landlord’s standpoint, we wish that this could just magically happen overnight. From program operation, for a program of this size, I am happy with the pace.”
The program’s existence alone has helped soothe tensions between some landlords and renters, said Taylor Robinson, a staff attorney with Acadiana Legal Service Corp. Applying for rent assistance provides an opening for severely delinquent tenants who are afraid to communicate with landlords, she said.
“I have found with rental assistance, it gives them a little bit more leeway, a little more leverage,” Taylor said.
No clue where to go
One thing the program cannot do is rebalance Lafayette’s tenant-adverse rental market, which poses challenges beyond the pandemic. For instance, rent assistance cannot help more than 50 federally subsidized tenants who are being kicked out of the Villa Maria apartment complex on Guilbeau Road.
The Michigan-based investment group that bought the 128-unit complex less than a year ago recently issued non-renewal letters to 22 families that rely on housing vouchers, according to Lafayette Housing Authority staff.
One notice dated May 13 gave the tenant two months to vacate. Housing authority staff said all the banished tenants were given the same notice, with a July 13 move out date.
Phone messages at numbers for the complex and corporate office of the owner, LRC Commercial LLC, were not returned. The previous owner, Phil Devey, said he has received calls about the change from his former tenants.
Lafayette occupancy and rent rates are rising in tandem, according to advocates and property owners. That allows landlords to be choosy with tenants, said Rachal, of the housing coalition.
“They are able to charge a little bit more in terms of the monthly rent, and be more selective with which tenants they keep,” Rachal said. “If they do opt to go through an eviction procedure, there is going to be another tenant right behind them wanting to rent that place.”
Professional assessments of the local rental market are based on personal observations, since there is no centralized local database with current information. Rachal said her group has begun to work on such a database, in part to give policymakers alternatives to outdated federal market rates.
Devey, the former owner of Villa Maria, said his Lafayette-area apartment complexes have exceeded 90% occupancy over the past two years, marking a five-to-10-point increase.
Devey said he is "dumbfounded" by Lafayette's rental market.
“There is a lot happening in our market. It’s been happening the last couple years, and it’s just been mind boggling to me. I can’t find anyone that can explain it to me,” Devey said.
Devey purchased the Villa Maria complex in 2012 for $4 million, then sold it in September for $6.6 million. Multifamily sales are red hot across the South, with national investors eyeing better returns in this region, Devey said. Villa Maria was not on the market when it sold, he said.
“I get a call every couple of months from someone, somewhere in the country, asking if I have interest in selling any of my apartment complexes,” Devey said. “I’m not looking to sell anything. That’s just how aggressive people are being.”
While Villa Maria’s new out-of-state owners are kicking out subsidized renters, Devey, whose portfolio is limited to the Lafayette area, said he gladly accepts housing vouchers. Unwillingness to do so is based on “an ill-informed perception,” he said.
Roselia Zeno, a Lafayette Housing Authority housing specialist, said apartment complex owners who want to expel subsidized renters typically phase them out, by honoring existing vouchers and not accepting new ones.
The housing authority so far has found new accommodations for one of the 22 families getting booted from Villa Maria, Zeno said.
“Some of them have no clue as to where they are going to go,” she said.