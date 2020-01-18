A 30-something reader recently wrote a syndicated advice columnist asking if wine and flowers were passe for a hostess. In other words, had this society rule gone the way of the great auk?
The response was a waffle-y "perhaps," since the prevailing trend is that less is a virtue, minimalism is in, and these items are now seen as part of an unnecessary part of “all things stuff.”
It was horrifying to read, and not just for hostesses everywhere. Wine and flowers are not stuff, and, if they are, then the world needs more stuff. Fermented fruit has been a mainstay of mankind since the dawn of history, and flowers are an ecological linchpin, i.e. bees, etc.
The survival of humanity aside, anyone who is still entertaining in their home despite the onslaught of guests asking for guided tours, some simply touring and others bringing uninvited friends, deserves some drinks and daisies.
And part of a columnist’s job is to stand against the tide, even though the tide ain’t turning back. Rest assured etiquette rules are still buttressing the walls of civilization despite those who fail to observe them. Whether staying a week or just for dinner, guests either front load their thanks for hospitality with a hostess gift or after the fact with a note — unless paper notes are now considered hostile to the environment because they cause the demise of trees.
So carry your well-bred banner high. Manners are one factor anthropology credits for a steady decrease in violence among humanity. If you go the extra mile by being gracious, other humans are less likely to hurt you.
Particularly when they find you roaming their home during hors d’oeuvres.
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Winter Cotillion
Nothing says society like debutantes. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority-Eta Chi Omega Chapter of Lafayette held its 28th annual Debutante Ball to the theme of “Becoming: An Evolution into Womanhood.” The Atchafalaya Ballroom at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette was a sea of formal attire and blush pink as 19 high school seniors were presented to society, the culmination of a series of events to enhance their social skills, leadership, college preparedness and citizenship. We can vouch for their social skills being superb and can’t remember a more beautiful bunch — and we’ve seen some. Locally, Eta Chi Omega Chapter is a nonprofit that serves Acadiana by sponsoring programs focused on activism, women’s health, the arts, college preparedness and economic well-being.
Mayoral Reception
Josh Guillory took his oath of office at the Heymann Performing Arts Center and is officially Lafayette’s new mayor president. Hizzoner greeted a crowd of guests and well-wishers at a reception that followed, among them Estela Brewer and transition Chairman Jim Dore.