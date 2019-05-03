Sometimes in the big moments of a great postseason game, it’s nice to just be able to soak in the moment.

Somehow the No. 2-seeded St. Thomas More Cougars were able to relish participating in such a pressure-packed series, which was extended to three games with a dramatic 5-4 win over No. 7 E.D. White on Friday at Bro. Ephrem Hebert Field.

“It is so fun,” STM catcher Andrew Guidry said. “There is nothing wrong a series like this. Everybody’s up, the crowd is up. I’m just right there enjoying it all, just catching my pitchers. I’m just so fired up about this series.”

Game three of the Division II best-of-three quarterfinal series is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

“It was one of a kind,” STM leftfielder Jake LaPrairie said of the series.

“I think both teams could probably look through the game and say, ‘We left this opportunity, that opportunity,’ ” STM coach Gary Perkins said. “But hey, it comes down to you have to pitch and catch and you have to have a timely hit every once in a while. I think both had that. It’s a mirror-image of last night. It’s crazy. This series is unbelievable.”

Fittingly the game came down to drama in the bottom of the seventh. One base hit away from wrapping up the series, the visiting Cardinals (30-2) loaded the bases with two outs and Thomas McGoey at the plate.

STM southpaw reliever John Moody began the key at-bat with a 3-0 count, only to rebound for a strikeout to end the game.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” Perkins said. “What about the last pitcher, John Moody? It’s 3-0, bases loaded and he comes back and strikes out the guy. That’s really what STM is all about. We just don’t quit.”

His teammates didn’t doubt Moody.

“John’s a strike-thrower,” Guidry said. “My job is just to catch the ball in that situation. I had all the faith in the world in John. I knew he was going to get it done.”

LaPrairie could feel the tension from his spot in leftfield.

“Up to that very last pitch, it was 3-2,” LaPrairie said. “He throws a ball, we go into extras. If he strikes the dude out, it’s game over. I had complete trust in John Moody. He always comes through in the clutch. I was nervous but confident.”

Moody finished things off, but it was LaPrairie that got STM’s part of the game going. Trailing 4-0 in the fifth, LaPrairie hit a two-run homer to center.

“We had one runner on base, so I was thinking get a single up the middle to start something off,” LaPrairie said. “He threw me the first fastball and I just missed it. It was the same thing that had happened the at-bat before, so I knew he was coming with another fastball. I just swing for a line drive. It was a double that got out.”

The Cougars (now 30-8) would need three runs in the sixth, but the homer ignited STM’s confidence.

“The home run that Jake hit was great,” Guidry said “I knew he was due for an at-bat. Right when it left his bat, I knew it was gone. I knew right at that moment, the momentum switched and we had the game in our hands.”

First, Patrick Marter delivered a clutch, bad-hop single with two outs to tie the game at 4-4. After LaPrairie was hit by a pitch, Guidry chased home the game-winner with an RBI single up the middle.

“That at-bat, I was sitting fastball,” Guidry said. “Devin’s a very good pitcher, but he sits fastball a lot. So if I got that fastball down the middle, which I got, I was going to do something with it and I did.”

David Christie was the winning pitcher in relief for STM after two shutout innings, while Moody recorded a save.