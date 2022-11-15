The creations of artists and craftspeople associated with the Louisiana Crafts Guild will be available in downtown Lafayette through the Christmas holiday season.
The crafts guild, a nonprofit group which has about 100 artists from Acadiana, will be allowed to remain in the historic Sans Souci building through Jan. 5, Kevin Blanchard, executive director of the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, said Tuesday.
"They're in there through the holidays," he said.
In October, Blanchard said the crafts guild would have to vacate the gallery at 219 E. Vermilion Street in Parc Sans Souci that has been its home since 2001 because the building, constructed in 1847 and one of the oldest buildings in the city, is in desperate need of repair.
Blanchard said he offered all along to allow the crafts guild to remain in the building through the holiday season so long as the contractor could begin working on the building. Most of the repairs, it appears, will be to the exterior, he said.
The Downtown Development Authority gave the building to the trust in 2014 because it needed repairs then. The LPTFA, Blanchard said, spent about $80,000 on repairs. Additional repairs are needed that could cost $45,000-$150,000. he said.
The LPTFA board in October agreed to repair the building and sell it to the Downtown Development Authority for the appraised value of $156,000 if the LPTFA has a lease with a tenant paying rent high enough to pay into an ongoing maintenance fund.
The Louisiana Crafts Guild pays $200 a month in rent plus 2% of gross sales, equating to about $390 a month, below the market value of rental space in downtown Lafayette.