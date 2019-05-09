Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear when newspapers were king, cost only a penny apiece and the mighty could be made to bow down.
Christian Youth Theater’s “Newsies” intends to do just that when it opens the production May 16.
Based on the 1992 film by the same name, the musical chronicles the real life newsboys strike of 1899 in New York City, when publisher Joseph Pulitzer increased the price of newspapers to the delivery boys in order to outsell his competitors. The newsboys, most of whom were either orphaned or working to help support their families, ultimately rebelled and took to the streets.
The musical premiered on Broadway in 2012, where it played more than a thousand performances.
Melissa Wimberly, 21, a Christian Youth Theater veteran, is directing for the first time. Wimberly, a college student headed to law school, knows most of the cast from being onstage herself and says being so close in age has so far gone well.
“'Newsies' was released recently, which allowed everyone the chance to do it,” she said. “It’s a musical theater nerd’s dream. I was over the moon to be chosen to direct. The music is incredible and so is the choreography. Callie Broussard, the choreographer, did everything I wanted. I did the casting.”
The production has not been without its challenges, not the least of which is recreating a time so removed from the cast’s own.
“They’re required to do period research,” Wimberly said. “Newspapers really did control the views of the public, and newsboys were crucial. It’s part of the reason they feel entitled not to be cheated. Since they (the actors) have not experienced life, it’s difficult to get the anger out.”
To play someone who has nothing is difficult, she said.
"It means getting into the mindset of working for pennies today and the injustices that occurred. Later, there’s a point where they realize the power of the press, when it produces a strike,” Wimberly said. "It’s not just music and dancing.”
Ascension Episcopal senior Parker Courville, who plays Pulitzer, encountered that obstacle straightaway.
“He (Pulitzer) grew up not so fortunate, rising from nothing, with strict morals and views on life,” Courville said. “He’s a very put-together man, harsh on his employees. What I did to get into the character was observe my dad. He’s a doctor by trade, an entrepreneur by heart. I used his business approach.”
Louis Hebert will do a single performance as Jack, the male lead, but also plays Albert, a principal newsie. Like his character, the 13-year-old middle schooler is undaunted by the challenge. “Jack is around 17, but I’m not totally uncomfortable with the love interest,” he said. “Even though Jack is a way bigger part, Albert is cool — kind of a tough guy, with his sleeveless shirt.”
“Newsies” is a favorite with the cast despite the hurdles of some serious dancing. There are more than a few pirouettes, leaps and grand jetés required.
“It’s sort of ballet and jazz-ish,” said 14-year-old Kylan Williams, who plays Davey. “Davey is a nerdy insecure kid trying to sell papers and help his family. He gets involved in the strike and comes into his own. His story is one of transformation. It builds me more as an actor.”
Female lead Virginia Foshee, 17, welcomes the challenges also, dancing and otherwise.
“I like playing Katherine because she’s so fierce. She goes for everything she wants," Foshee said. "It’s fun playing powerful. The play is so full of energy; I love watching the newsie boys. The dancing is contemporary, unique — you gotta do it.”
But if there’s anyone channeling the trials and tribulations of print journalism, it’s Clay Corley. The 17-year-old from Barbe High School in Lake Charles commutes for every rehearsal to play Crutchie, a newsie who, just as the name implies, is on crutches.
“I’m used to it,” he said. “My calves are getting a workout, doing the stairs on one leg. Crutchie’s very vulnerable but strong. I get beat up and dragged to prison. I just really wanted this show. I love the dancing.”
“I dreamed of being Crutchie.”
And that’s “Newsies": All for one and one for all, a musical for the dreamer and the David vs. Goliath in everyone.
'Newsies'
A Christian Youth Theater production
WHEN: 7 p.m. May 16; 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 17; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 18; 2 p.m. May 19.
WHERE: Angelle Hall, 601 E. St. Mary Blvd, Lafayette
TICKETS/INFO: Prices may vary by performance; cytlafayette.org