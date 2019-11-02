A frequent topic among femmes d’un certain age is grandchildren, particularly as the holidays approach. Their births, their foibles, the babysitting and their adult daughters’ dismay. I’m often asked if I’m part of the club.
No. And it’s just as well.
I no longer have the skills, and everything I did is illegal now. I tried to impress a young mother recently with my outlaw child rearing. “I slept with the baby,” I said.
“Oh,” she replied. “Co-sleeping is coming back.”
Be that as it may — that child care is like fashion and retro is chic — I have other charges on my child care rap sheet to cop to.
I fed my daughter formula. The La Leche League still has my picture posted somewhere, I’m sure of it. I never owned a rear-facing car seat, and it took years for my right arm to quit swinging out at red lights. I toilet trained my daughter with "The Dukes of Hazzard," and I had no child gates, nor can I operate one. You either climbed the stairs or went to the school of hard knocks. I did use electrical socket covers.
I didn’t do slumber parties, and I didn’t do shuttles. Instead, I bought a horse and took her with me to ride it. It was no pony, either. Express was a losing thoroughbred on the track that wouldn’t load, be caught and refused to be tied. But she never took my child over a jump she wasn’t ready to take.
Consequently, today my daughter’s a hard charger who hasn’t been caught and refuses to be tied down.
She also points out that one day it’ll be me falling down the stairs.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Rotary Club
Vermilionville hosted the Rotary Club for its annual lunch in recognition of World Polio Day. “The meeting today is to celebrate World Polio Day, Oct. 24,” said President Lawrence Simon. “The purpose is to raise awareness that the disease is still around. It’s our continuing cause in partnership with the CDC, World Health Organization and Bill and Melinda Gates, who match our donations 2 to 1. We’ve raised close to a billion dollars in the past three years, with only 72 cases worldwide, and those are in Afghanistan and Pakistan.” The luncheon speaker was Dr. Brent Prather, allergist and polio survivor, and a story unto himself was Eric Wowoh from Liberia, who changes the world one spare part at a time.
Happy Anniversary
The Junior League of Lafayette celebrated 40 years of “Talk About Good” cookbook history with a cocktail meet-and-greet at The Blue Dog. Present was the original editor, Kathy Leonard, cookbook chairwoman Kristen White, and JL President Angelle Adams, in addition to original blue dog owner Veronica Rodrigue.
Beer Garden Debut
Groovin’ on the Green made its debut in the Petroleum Club courtyard, with live music by Dane Ervin, light hors d’oeuvres, Schilling Distributing’s craft beer samples and The Mobile Cigar Lounge. Among those enjoying the first of a series of alfresco beer and cheer were restaurateur Frank Randol, Linda Babineaux and Cora Singleton.
Studs in Stilettos
This was stunning. Attorneys Frank Slavich, Denis Simon, Dr. Brad Roth and Donald Cleveland have clearly missed their true calling. Studs in Stilettos rocked the Acadiana Center for the Arts on behalf of Hearts of Hope and victims of sexual abuse. Given a glamorous upgrade, there were studs everywhere, not the least of which was the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns football team greeting guests at the door. Taking that long walk in heels besides Roth were Anthony Adams, Bryan Benoit, Dan Hare, Duaine Belfour and Charles Walton, emceed by none other than Chris Logan, Renee Revett and Fast (one name only, please) from Big 102.1 We have it on good authority that Roth’s boots were purchased plain and custom painted — now that’s a strutter if there ever was one.
Vamping
The undead were out in force as Unitech Training Academy revived its vampire ball, “Voodoo on the Bayou,” at River Oaks. Inside was a sea of black and red and cobwebby candelabras, with all proceeds from the ticket sales going to ARF-LA, the Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana. Krossfyre played, everybody stayed, but what we liked best was tarot reader Gayle Wear, who did a one-card pull for Fete. “You’re stable and taking charge of a situation.” Tarot tells the truth.
After Dark
It takes men to really get up to mischief. The Krewe of Triton held its Halloween Bash at Vermilionville, and it was darker than black. Fête took a wrong turn, was followed by Pennywise the Clown across the parking lot, as well as rushed by a giant electronic spider. King Triton David Crouch got his Day of the Dead on, as did wife Suellyn, and we have it on good authority that the couple responsible for this fright night was Mary and John Richard, and under no circumstances book a flight with airline pilot Gregory Guidroz. Talk about flying blind.