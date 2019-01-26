What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.
According to British GQ, men are in for a bit of a spin this fashion season, but before widespread panic sets in, remember that things move glacially slow where men’s clothes are concerned. However, it doesn’t prevent designers from trying to move the needle on the masculine fashion meter a little, and, should they succeed, here’s what you’re in for:
Tailoring: Is back on all the couture runways. They’re starting you off easy. Just wait.
Short shorts: Neoprene from Prada and leather from Louis Vuitton. If you wear leather shorts during warm weather, we want a full report.
Sage: This is the “it” color for men. Green, from grayed-out to olive.
Suits with bare chests: That’s correct, worn open, no shirt. We want to know what happens here, too.
Hiking sandals: Can be worn with your shirtless suit. Fendi starts them at around $500 on up to $1,400.
Double breasted: See suits with bare chests above.
Shirting: Billowing stripes, long sleeves with flapping cuffs, shirttails half-in, half-out that reach nearly to the knees.
Kimono-style suits: These have no buttons but wrap around samurai-style. Some come with obi sashes while others close with a belt.
Retro prints: Meant to be an '80s vibe. Copy your toddler and put together clothes that clash.
Handbags: Yes, a purse. Make no mistake.
Louche: This is the look you’re going for. Means disreputable or sordid but in an appealing manner.
By the way, American Vogue concurs with the above, but with the addition of dad jeans, statement sweaters and head-to-toe leather.
The good news is, not all at the same time.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Caught Doing Good
No louche lawyers here. Family Tree received a nearly $2,500 windfall, courtesy of the Young Lawyers Holiday Giving Project through the Lafayette Bar Foundation. “It was a great success, and I’d like to thank all who participated,” said Jeremiah Sams, Community Service Committee chairman. The money will provide support for children of divorce, ages 3-16, who meet once a month at Family Tree’s 1602 Pinhook Road facilities.
ArtWalk & Pin Unveiling
The Acadiana Center for the Arts was bustling with VIPs, many sporting 2019 Festival International pins from the Rockin Bowl poster party that same evening. Notable among them Sen. Page Cortez and Mayor Joel Robideaux, Matt Mick, of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana, and local filmmaker extraordinaire Pat Mire, gearing up for his film festival due to begin in 10 days. Kody Chamberlain is the pin and poster artist this year, and Fête’s pleased to say she knew him when.
Drink 'n' Draw
Elsewhere artwise, the Lafayette Women’s Chamber of Commerce officially cut the ribbon on Wine & Design, a new sip-and-paint situation. Chamber Prez Debbey Ryan and Robin Reynolds did the honors.
Happy Anniversary
One hundred and fifty years old, the Philanthropic Education Organization Chapter Y celebrated in style with a luncheon at the Petroleum Club. Hosting sister Chapters L, AT and AY in honor of Founders Day, the ladies enjoyed a Petroleum Club spread and played parlor games — PEO Bingo and Create a Sister among them. Their legacy is long, and since 1869, they have awarded over $350 million in scholarships, established 6,000 chapters in the U.S. with 50 in Louisiana alone, plus owning and operating a liberal arts and science college in Missouri. Honoring the founders were Nell Mitchell Doughty, Barbara Schwegmann, Judy Scheps and Katie Seidel. What we loved: that Conny Hibbeler's daughter used to be The Shadow back when Thompson owned The Times, and that Petroleum Club front house manager Ronald Alexander liked our shoes. Fête takes it where she can get it.
Mardi Gras: The Next Generation
The Krewe d'Amusement held its 13th annual ball to the tune of "Grab Your Passport" at the Cajundome Convention Center. Proud parents and grands turned out to see the children show off their costumes, not the least of which was Queen Europe, Kenzie Wexler, twins Demi LeMaire and Luke LeMaire and Eiffel Tower Addison Munnerlyn. The children's parade is March 2.
First Cousins
Filmmaker sisters Moriah and Elista Istre presented their documentary film, "First Cousins: Cajun and Creole Music in South Louisiana," and book, "Creoles of South Louisiana: Three Centuries Strong," at the Alexandre Mouton House. Both worked on the film, Elista wrote the book and the two ladies were lovely. "We're happy to be here to share with a different audience, to show it at home," Moriah said. Proof you can be smart and pretty.
Allons a Carencro
The Krewe de Karencro entered the Mardi Gras fray with a social at Swanky's on Saints game day. Present was king-in-exile Tommy Angelle Jr. and current King Lawrence Carriere, but it was as much about the Saints as Mardi Gras. Melanie Richard had the "it" earrings — glittery footballs she found at a jewelry show — and grande dame Rowena Stutes will turn 92 on Feb. 9.