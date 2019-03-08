A season of pain and a purging helped propel Kimberly Spruill into a life of purpose.
Spruill, a Baton Rouge lawyer and teacher and North Carolina native, shares how she overcame domestic abuse, brokenness and a "double life" to become a motivational speaker and prayer warrior in her new book "Graced for Purpose: Discovering God's Plan for Your Life."
"The favor of God that rests upon my life has been tremendous, but it came with a price," Spruill writes. "The purging that took place in the wilderness was uncomfortable, ugly and unavoidable. Yet, it was necessary and all part of God's plan for my life."
Spruill, 35, writes her story into three parts: Purged, Prepared and Propelled.
It was during the purging process that Spruill suffered abuse at the hands of an ex-boyfriend with whom she lived. Born and raised in the church, Spruill knew the living arrangement wasn't right.
She details a turning point in her relationship and her life in Chapter 2 titled "The Night I Died." It was May 22, 2016.
"That night marked the death of my spirit, the death of my will and the death of my fleshly desires," she writes. "In essence, the Kimberly that God purposed for me to be was resurrected."
While that night marked a spiritual death, it also nearly marked Spruill's physical death. She was at her apartment going over lessons plan for school when her male roommate came home and became hostile to her. After arguing and knocking the laptop to the floor, the man turned his attention to Spruill who tried to walk away.
"Out of nowhere, this man began punching me in the head with all his might," she writes. "I immediately dropped to the floor, trying to protect my head from his blows. All I could do was tightly close my eyes and continue to cover my head as I lay in a fetal position, bracing myself for each blow."
Spruill tried to fight back.
"He began to choke me, and all I could do was try to pry his hands from around my neck," she writes. "He choked me until I passed out. I woke up disoriented and confused to where I was. I'm not sure how long I was out, but it seemed like forever."
Spruill survived the fight but decided against calling the police.
"I felt I had a reputation to protect," she writes. "As a lawyer and teacher, I thought there was no way that I could be associated with domestic violence. If I filed a report, it would immediately become public record. I could not allow my name and my reputation to be tarnished and I definitely did not want my double life exposed."
Spruill said he eventually apologized for his actions, and she forgave him.
"You might be shaking your head in disbelief, saying his woman is crazy. But I'm not one to harbor hard feelings or grudges. Ultimately, he would be held accountable for his actions. I understood that forgiveness for his mistreatment toward me was not for his sake, but my own. ... I did not consider how I would seek revenge or try to get even. I left that up to the Lord."
Spruill also made peace with God.
"I told myself several times that I would never let another man put his hands on me. I asked God to forgive me for my sin, for going before him, making decisions without his counsel and consent, for living a double life, and for disappointing him."
That was only the first step in Spruill discovering God's plan for her life.
She found her spirit lifted as she moved in the preparation stage. She never stopped attending church. She never stopped praying. She started receiving visions and starting growing so advanced in the word of God that she became better able to share her testimony, and to mentor and even minister to others.
"Graced for Purpose" is 195 pages in eight chapters, including "How It All Began" and "This is My Season." Each chapter includes a "Time of Reflection" with a series of thought-provoking questions.
"People enjoyed the book," Spruill said this week. "They were saying they were right there in the situation with you."
She has taken a break from family law practice to teach, but she eventually hopes to return, own a business and continue to do more ministry.
"I do feel there's a calling there," said Spruill, a member of New Home Family Worship Center.
For more information, go to gracedforpurpose.com or email gracedpurpose7@gmail.com.
Jesus basically gave the finger in John 8 to some questionable people themselves — religious folk — who brought before him a woman caught "red-handed" in the act of adultery.
All Jesus wanted to do was teach near the temple, and they come along with mess. John 8:3-6: "The teachers of the law and the Pharisees brought in a woman caught in adultery. They made her stand before the group and said to Jesus, 'Teacher, this woman was caught in the act of adultery. In the Law, Moses commanded us to stone such women. Now what do you say?' They were using this question as a trap, in order to have a basis for accusing him. But Jesus bent down and started to write on the ground with his finger."
They were challenging Jesus to see what this great teacher was doing to do. What's up, Jesus? What say you, Jesus? Jesus just started writing in the dirt. There's a lot of speculation as to what Jesus wrote.
Some scholars say he was writing the sins of the people who brought her. Some say he was playing mind games and wasn't really writing anything. That unnerved them because they knew Jesus knew all that was in their hearts and minds. We can't hide our sin from him. He knows them all. Jesus was giving them the finger, pointing out their own wrongs.
Verses 7-9 say: "When they kept on questioning him, he straightened up and said to them, 'Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.' Again he stooped down and wrote on the ground. At this, those who heard began to go away one at a time, the older ones first, until only Jesus was left, with the woman still standing there." I imagined they left in shame. The woman left alone and forgiven.
Jesus could use or point his finger because he never sinned. We should be careful about pointing our fingers at others for we ALL have sinned. No matter where you fall on the political debate or other issues, be careful about pointing your finger. Jesus knows the hearts and minds of every man and what's right and what's wrong. And he's able to point us in the right direction. Open your minds to what God has to say and stop pointing your finger.