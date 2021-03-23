Following months of delay and a feud among defense lawyers, the case against the man accused of murdering a Lafayette Police officer in 2017 is set to resume Friday with a new twist on the issue of non-unanimous juries.
Lawyers for the defendant, Ian Howard, want to ensure he is entitled to a non-unanimous jury acquittal, despite a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision last year outlawing split verdicts. They say the decision in Ramos v. Louisiana does not address split acquittal votes, only convictions. Prosecutors say the decision forbids split verdicts in all circumstances.
Prior to the Ramos decision, prosecutors challenged Howard’s right to a split verdict under state law, which still allows such verdicts for offenses committed prior to 2019. Defense lawyers previously argued that Howard’s right to jury unanimity transcended the cutoff date in state law, but they are now highlighting that provision in arguing the validity of a 10-2 acquittal vote.
The Ramos decision applied to all convictions with pending appeals, resulting in the right to new trials for dozens of Louisiana inmates. Among them are high-profile defendants such as Cardell Hayes, whose manslaughter conviction in the fatal shooting of New Orleans Saints player Will Smith was tossed.
The Supreme Court is presently considering whether to retroactively apply the decision to all convictions, which could mean new trials for about 1,500 inmates. A decision on retroactivity is expected before the end of June.
While the effects of the Supreme Court’s decisions on convictions are rippling through Louisiana’s criminal justice system, there has been less focus on how changing jury unanimity laws might affect split acquittals.
Howard’s lawyers argue that the Ramos decision is meant to protect defendants’ constitutional rights under the 6th Amendment and 14th Amendment, and not to afford the same rights to the government. Their motion also cites passages within Ramos that seem to tailor it to convictions.
Two recent cases bolster arguments in favor of continuing to allow non-unanimous acquittals in crimes that predate 2019, as highlighted by Howard’s lawyers. One is from Plaquemines Parish and the other is from Oregon, the only other state that has allowed split convictions.
The Plaquemines Parish judge, Michael Clement, ruled in January that state law permits non-unanimous acquittals for offenses prior to 2019, just as it does for convictions. Clement did not weigh in on whether the Ramos decision addressed acquittals.
The Oregon Supreme Court provided a more exhaustive decision, also in January, after a trial court judge found that split acquittals had the same potential to silence Black jurors as split convictions.
Although Jim Crow-era laws allowing non-unanimous convictions had their roots in racism, this was not the basis of the Ramos decision, according to the Oregon high court’s interpretation. Ramos instead rested on the 6th Amendment guarantee to an impartial jury, the Oregon court stated.
“The Court in Ramos rejected Oregon’s practice of accepting non-unanimous guilty verdicts, not because Oregon had adopted the law for an improper reason, or because of the Court’s concerns about racism,” the Oregon court’s decision states.
Unlike Louisiana, Oregon never voted to get rid of its law allowing split juries.
The non-unanimous acquittal question is among nine new defense motions in the Howard case, which has not had a hearing in open court for six months. The judge at the time, Jules Edwards, set a firm trial date in July after allowing ample time for Howard’s lawyers to prepare an insanity defense.
But that date got pushed aside amid a fallout between Howard’s lead lawyer, Stephen Singer, and his employer, the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center, leading to confusion over Howard’s representation. Singer and the LCAC split ways, and the organization’s executive director, Richard Bourke, is now the lead defense lawyer.
Edwards then did not seek reelection to the 15th Judicial District Court in December, further delaying proceedings. His successor, Valerie Gotch Garrett, is now handling the case.
With Howard’s representation squared away and Garrett settled in, one of Lafayette’s most closely watched criminal cases is again inching closer to trial, though a new date has not been set. The motions to be heard Friday are mostly concerned with jury procedures.
Howard, who has a history of mental illness, fatally shot Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook and wounded three others at a convenience store on Oct. 1, 2017. He is first being tried on three attempted murder charges, with a separate capital case in Middlebrook’s death to follow. He is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.