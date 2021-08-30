With Acadiana largely spared from the perils of Hurricane Ida, power companies serving this region were releasing their back-up crews from this area to work in more storm-affected areas elsewhere.
Mary Laurent, spokeswoman for SLEMCO, said the cooperative with 110,000 customers had few problems as Ida made landfall well to the east, nearer New Orleans. Not all of the smattering of problems in Acadiana were storm related, she said.
She said about 270 crew members from other utility providers around the country had come to Lafayette to serve as back up for SLEMCO, staying in local hotels. With Ida bypassing this area, those back-up crews were released to help elsewhere.
Alex Antonowitsch, spokesman for LUS, said there were few problems Sunday or overnight in its coverage area in Lafayette.
He said LUS had a “handful” of outages and it released back-up crews from elsewhere – North Carolina, Oklahoma and Florida, among them – to work in more storm-affected areas, such as around Houma.
Service outage maps in Acadiana for Cleco and Entergy indicated they had few problems in Acadiana.