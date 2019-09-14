EUNICE — Saturday was a time of remembrance as residents celebrated the 125th anniversary of the city's founding, but for Adam Gustin it was also a time to hear the words of his grandfather one more time.
When the city reburied its time capsule 25 years ago, Gustin's 90-year-old grandfather left behind a letter addressed to him. Inside was a clipping from the local newspaper about Gustin as a child receiving a commendation from then-President Bill Clinton for saving Thomas Lemoine from drowning in a storm drain. The event was even re-enacted on an episode of "Rescue 911."
"I'm overwhelmed with joy that my grandpa could still reach out to me after all these years. I love the idea (of the time capsule) and think it's a wonderful thing that people can bury sentimental things to send a message to their families and friends years later," Gustin said. "I do believe I'll be putting something in it for my kids to open 25 years from now. I'm not sure yet, but I will."
The city of 10,400, straddling St. Landry and Acadia parishes, was chartered on Sept. 12, 1894.
On Saturday, people from across Eunice were opening letters from their loved ones, some no longer with them and some still there to see what they wrote 2½ decades ago alongside children and grandchildren who weren't even a thought at the time. Also in the capsule were cassette and VHS tapes as well as newspapers and art, including a Mardi Gras mask and poster for the 1988 Louisiana Folklife Festival featuring a George Rodrigue painting of Zydeco legend Clifton Chenier.
The city originally buried the time capsule near City Hall in September 1969 for the 75th anniversary. The capsule was dug up in 1994 for the town's centennial celebration, in which letters and items addressed to friends and family were shared and other items were displayed through the fall before new items and letters were added to the capsule and reburied until the marble slab was removed and the capsule opened again.
"We're going to try to get everything transferred to CD and DVD and preserve it for many years to come," said Eunice Mayor Scott Fontenot.
Some of the items from 50 and 25 years ago will be returned to the capsule and many will remain on display for the coming months. The town plans to take new donations of items and letters and will be reburying the capsule until it will be reopened in 2044 for the town's 150th anniversary.