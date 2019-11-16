Welcome back to the television version of Lake Wobegon, where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking and all the children are above average.
Such is the Hallmark Channel. And at no time of year is that more comforting than now, for it’s during the fall holidays that our own lives come closest to being like those we see at the county fair, where mom and apple pie prevail, regardless of how unruly life really is.
Homegrown heroines will win, and those big city women will go down in flames. The boy next door will make good and get the heiress; the farm will escape foreclosure, likewise the country lodge and struggling diner. Manhattan will give it up for the Midwest, greedy corporations will get the heave-ho, and the writer with amnesia will be rescued by her handsome doctor. The overworked executive single dad will fall for the nanny who carves pumpkins rather than his female business associate who carves empires.
On this channel, baking trumps boardrooms, true love will endure and weddings for 450 with nonrefundable deposits get called off at the last minute in order to follow one’s heart. The far-flung always make it home in time for Christmas and relationships rekindled. Gold diggers are foiled, and men with no passion are shown to the parking lot, where they leave in the limo while the lady heads for the man who drives the John Deere. And, of course, a country song plus a line dance melts even the most hardhearted Hannah.
Americans cling to the Norman Rockwell holiday of happy endings, the Christmas cards from another time, when all came right some day or night, and men were men who did the right thing.
Just remember that lawn guys don’t look like Nick Bateman.
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Apollo Announcement
Always our favorite house party, these guys know how to socialize. The Fabulous Trio — Billy Evans, Jimmy Pool and Ted Viator — hosted Krewe of Apollo VIPs for a cocktail soiree at Evans’ home on Myrtle Place Boulevard. Guests from near and far convened for the arrival of King Apollo XLIV David D'Aquin and Queen Apollo XLIV Guilia Valentine. And, awaiting the royal presence, were Mr. Apollo 2020 Forest Caddie; Jerry Atwood and Marshall Maxwell from Houston; passé majesties Adam Trahan, Brielle Valentine and Olajuwan Alexander; bartender Chan Kiat Lim; and ball Captain Darrell Fruge. The gentlemen will be jammin’ to “Apollo’s Mix Tape” at the ball on Feb. 8.
Ici on Parle Français
City Club in River Ranch hosted the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana and friends for Franco-Fête 2019, a French-themed luncheon to honor and announce the Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco and Coach Raymond Blanco Scholarship. Sponsored by La Fondation Louisiane, the scholarship is the first of its kind. “So we are delighted at CODOFIL for the support of Fondation Louisiane, particularly this year,” said CODOFIL’s chargé de communication Matt Mick. “We look forward to administering the scholarship and advancing the next generation of French speakers.” The goal is for the recipient to travel to Namur, Belgium, to hone his or her language skills, return, and pursue a career in public service. Mingling en français were Raymond Blanco, Pilar Blanco Eble, Fondation board President Burnell Lemoine, Jordan Kellman, Philippe Gustin and Jimmy Domengeaux.
Moss Shower
Mother-to-be Sarah Moss got the royal treatment with a lavish baby shower held at her home on Cherry Street. Hosted by Sharon Moss and Madeline James, guests arrived for days bearing pink gifts and many wearing pink themselves, while a pink flamingo and flowers greeted them at the door. Among the many enjoying the Champagne buffet and pink cake were Virginia Brown Forestier, Pauline Gerami, Hannah Smith Mason, Jhan Beaullieu, Jan Frost Williams and Janie Bayard. Baby Girl Moss is expected to arrive in December.
Around Town
When we were 17, it was a very good year. The Lafayette High School Class of 1967 held their reunion at the Petroleum Club. In honor of everyone turning 70, there was a seven-tier custom cake flown in from New York with its own baker to personally assemble. “Everything is based on our lives,” said Jay Smith. Each layer represented a decade, the theme was “A Walk through Time,” and a live band played hits from back in the day
Elsewhere in the Oil Center at Café Bella, Sinatra crooner Spencer Racca wowed a supper crowd.
Dianna Rae Jewelry hosted the ladies of the Lafayette Parish Medical Society Alliance for a meeting with more. “It’s just a reason to get out, view jewelry, and create wish lists,” said Jessica Champagne. Members debriefed on the success of Tour de Vin, the wine and hors d’oeuvres were out, as was the jewelry, and that stunning aquamarine and diamond dinner ring is still there, by the way.