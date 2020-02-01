You knew it was coming, what the fashion-forward would be wearing in 2020.
The good news is that there’s no radical departure into the future, just a stubborn refusal to leave the past behind.
Woodstock still rules, so if you’re stuck in the '60s, you can stay there. Hippies are still enjoying a heyday and fashion nostalgia they never deserved. However, your leopard is here today, gone tomorrow. Below is a sample of what Harper’s Bazaar has decreed ye shall wear:
The Disco Collar: A wide pointy collar a la John Travolta and a trip back in the '70s time machine. Gucci’s got a $1,700 shirt with one that can be yours.
Crochet: Means wearing lots of doilies sewn together.
Hot Pants: I wore these in college — a gray polyester pair with cuffs — and if you remember them, you’re too old to wear them.
Highlighter Hues: Highlighter ink glows under black light. This gives you some idea what you’ll be doing.
Bermuda Shorts Suits: Business goes to the beach.
Bra Tops: Just what it says. Some are crocheted, Prada makes them in wool for $780, itching included. Not for the corporate setting. Or the over-endowed.
Tiers: Street tutus.
'60s Wallpaper: Psychedelic prints that riff on wallpaper no one really had in the '60s. They had shag carpet and avocado green.
Feathers: Bjork dresses revisited as well as fluffy cropped tops over jeans for $2,500 and change.
Vests: As in waistcoats for women.
Spring Leather: Leather in bright colors, and PETA will hate you.
Polka Dots: Just in case you went unnoticed with crochet, hot pants and feathers.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Goin’ to the Chapel
Sara Milam and Taylor Noel tied the knot at a surprise wedding held at the Warehouse. Guests believed they were attending an engagement party, when it turned out to be the real deal. While all brides may be beautiful, this one took the cake with her elegant white jumpsuit, fur stole, jeweled hair and handsome groom. Among the many well-wishers was grandmother and family matriarch Marlene Milam, Linda Milam and Tammy Sue Milam. The couple will honeymoon in Mexico after which they will reside in Biloxi, where Noel is stationed with the Air Force and serves as a C-130 loadmaster. The bride is employed by Orangetheory Fitness.
Roll Out the Red Carpet
Always film-fashionable, the 15th annual Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival opened at the Vermilionville Performance Center with the world premiere of “When We Kill the Creators” by Los Angeles-based Cynthia Mort. Starring singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne, the film details a singer’s dreams and the price she paid to reach them. “Shelby Lynne’s a pretty hot ticket right now,” said filmmaker Pat Mire. Also putting final touches on a short documentary was Festival cinematographer Eric Breaux. From Jan. 22-29, Cinema on the Bayou screened nearly 200 films across Acadiana before closing with “Pour Mieux T’Aimer.” What we loved: That Pat Mire travels with his trademark hat in a hatbox. Now that’s GQ.
Spark!
Dr. John J. Ratey, of Harvard Medical School, sparked the interest of several hundred listeners at the Atchafalaya Ballroom recently. The group gathered to hear Ratey discourse on new concepts concerning exercise, the brain and the benefits thereof. The event introduced Spark! Acadiana, a new nonprofit whose mission is to pilot Spark programs in area schools. Ratey, author of "Spark" and an internationally-recognized expert in neuropsychiatry, was in good company, including cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. David Allie; Dr. William Schumacher, of the Schumacher Family Foundation; and Byron Reyes and Carolyn French, of Live Oak Wealth Advisors.
Brigands Ball
There’s something about pirates, and these had the ladies trying to line up at 10 a.m. for the “running of the tables.” Les Brigands de Lafitte held its ball and tableau at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, and, per tradition, female guests pre-partied on the sidewalk outside. The handsome floor committee certainly doesn’t hurt, and, once inside, everything was shipshape, at least for the moment. Brigands is a secret men’s masked krewe so there’s no more to be said except to congratulate newly-crowned Abigail Busch, and on deck were dapper Dee Stanley, Adam Judice, Blaine Goodrich, Charlie Moncla, Richard Yongue, Fête favorite Bill Humphries, Claire Bohn, Robert Foard and notre cher ami Thomas Foard.