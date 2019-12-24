Parishioners at rural St. Anne Catholic Church in Cow Island sought blessings from on high over the weekend, and got additional help from on high to make that request.
The Rev. Fr. Matthew Barzare, church pastor, said he blessed 100 gallons of holy water Sunday that was sprayed over the far-flung Vermilion Parish community, which faces Vermilion Bay, with the help of Victory Fliers, a local crop-dusting company.
Holy water is used by the Catholic and Anglican churches, among others.
“We asked God’s blessings on the community,” he said. “We were just praying for God’s blessings.”
Barzare said the idea came from L'Eryn Detraz, a local woman who is now a missionary in Ohio. She’s a Cow Island native. He said he has read that a similar event took place in South American country of Colombia. Planning for the occasion accelerated around Cow Island after Thanksgiving.
He said a pilot took the low-flying plane over key points in the community -- school, church, grocery store – as well as over area farms. He said rice, crawfish and sugar cane are the most common crops there. He said the pilot’s flight took about 60 to 90 minutes from the time it left the airstrip, and parishioners could see some of the flight but not all of it. People from around the community reported back to the church about seeing the flight.
“It’s not the time to spray crops, so the company had time to clean the hopper,” he said. The hopper holds 300 gallons but he said the church, which has about 200 families, started small.
He said priests are often called upon to bless crops in and around Cow Island.
The aerial blessing seemed popular, he said, and he suggested it may become an annual event.