The Lafayette City-Parish Council will look into whether it should charge property owners when the city fire department is summoned for emergencies at their homes in unincorporated parts of the parish.
City property owners pay a tax for fire protection, but property owners in unincorporated parts of the parish do not. In December, voters outside the city rejected a 10-mill property tax that would have raised about $4 million and established a fire protection district.
Councilman Bruce Conque asked at a city budget hearing Thursday whether homeowners reimburse the city or file claims with their insurance companies when the Lafayette Fire Department answers calls in the parish. Fire Chief Robert Benoit said the city seeks reimbursement for hazardous materials calls to businesses, but not for calls to homes.
The city keeps $10,000 in its annual budget for the city to respond to fires in unincorporated areas, but Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux said that isn't enough. For instance, it cost the city an estimated $2,000 to respond to a recent fire on Seafood Lane in unincorporated Lafayette Parish, Boudreaux said.
While the city's firefighters were at a fire outside the city, Boudreaux said, that "left every house in north Lafayette unprotected."
The December vote signaled that residents of unincorporated areas don't want to pay for fire protection, he said.
"We no longer want to pay for their protection," Boudreaux said.
Last winter, after the fire protection tax failed, Youngsville officials said they would stop responding to many types of calls in unincorporated areas.
Conque asked that, before an Aug. 29 budget wrap-up meeting, the city of Lafayette find out whether it can charge homeowners for emergency calls to unincorporated areas.
Also during Thursday's budget meeting, Boudreaux requested an amendment to eliminate about $400,000 in external appropriations to seven volunteer fire departments in the parish.
The amounts include Broussard Volunteer Fire Department, $57,547; Carencro, $85,154; Duson, $18,464; Judice, $42,904; Milton, $40,382; Scott, $86,627; and Youngsville, $81,507.
The state provides a rebate to the city of Lafayette for fire protection based on population, Benoit said. All the other fire departments receive rebates based on the population of their town plus unincorporated areas of the parish they cover, he said.
"I want the city of Lafayette fire department to get the credit it deserves," Boudreaux said.
The money, he said, will be reinstated to the budget for the fire departments once the council receive accurate numbers on which fire department responds to unincorporated areas.
A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20 during a regular council meeting.
The council will consider amendments at a 1 p.m. meeting Aug. 29. Final adoption is at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5. All meetings are at City Hall, 705 W. University Ave.